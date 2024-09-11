  1. Residential Customers
"Which country has washing days!" Influencer gets annoyed about Swiss customs - really annoyed

Marius Egger

11.9.2024

Sarina (20) is an influencer and works as a flight attendant. She also studies and has another job in Paris. But there's one thing that really annoys her: Swiss laundry day.

11.09.2024, 10:35

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Sarina (20) is a flight attendant and is rarely at home.
  • She lives in an apartment without her own washing machine and that makes her life difficult.
  • The young influencer now has a pile of dirty laundry and no socks or underpants.
Show more

"I'm so sick of the country I live in," says the young influencer from Switzerland in her TikTok video. She is a very busy woman. She flies around the world as a flight attendant, studies part-time and has another job in Paris.

In her video on social media, the 20-year-old gets annoyed about washing days in Switzerland. As she travels a lot, she is rarely at home on her personal washing day. A huge pile of laundry has now accumulated, so Sarina doesn't even have fresh underpants.

More difficult than you think. These 9 mistakes you make when doing the laundry

More difficult than you thinkThese 9 mistakes you make when doing the laundry

What now? Now she quietly goes down to the basement at three in the morning to do her laundry.

There are helpful and less helpful tips in the comments: "Hand wash?", "Your own washing machine in the apartment?" or comments like this: "But how can you have too few underpants? I feel like I could survive for three months without washing."

