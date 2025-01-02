The police are investigating a post by an influencer on New Year's Eve. Symbolbild: dpa

An influencer films himself firing a rocket at a house. It flies through an open window and explodes inside. The man deleted his video - but the outrage remains.

An influencer's video from New Year's Eve in Berlin has sparked outrage and is keeping the police busy. The recording shows the man setting off a firework rocket from his hand and aiming it at an apartment building. The recording then shows the rocket flying through a window and exploding inside. It is not shown whether there are people in the apartment and what else happened. Initially, "Bild" and "B.Z." had reported.

According to a police spokesman, no one was injured in the incident. The tenants of the apartment in Neukölln were at home and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. According to him, there was little damage to property. A fire commissioner's office is investigating the case for attempted aggravated arson, the spokesperson said.

The video can no longer be seen on the Instagram account of the Arab influencer with more than 310,000 followers. Users on the X platform continue to spread the recording. Many condemn the action. In the meantime, the influencer has published a post in which he apologizes to those affected: "What happened yesterday was a mistake and we have apologized to the homeowner".