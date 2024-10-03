The cute baby hippo Moo Deng conquered the internet a few weeks ago and became a star on social media. The hippo girl even sparked a make-up trend recently.

The pygmy hippo Moo Deng already has almost half a million followers on Instagram.

An animal keeper at the Khao Kheow Open Zoo in Thailand posts videos and pictures online.

The two-month-old hippo's look has even inspired beauty influencers. Show more

It is two months old and already a star on social media. The pygmy hippo Moo Deng from Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo is enchanting the internet with his videos. Memes with his funny facial expressions in particular have been going viral for weeks.

There is now a whole range of Moo Deng souvenirs such as cuddly toys, T-shirts and cakes in the shape of the hippo girl.

But that's not all. Moo Deng has also made it into the beauty industry. With her "glowy look" and rosy cheeks, she inspires influencers to give make-up tutorials.