Parents were unsuspecting 15-year-old hacks Italian state and gives himself better grades

ai-scrape

21.1.2025 - 20:28

In Italy, a 15-year-old hacked the server of the Ministry of Education.
Symbolbild: Keystone

A 15-year-old hacker has infiltrated the IT system of the Italian Ministry of Education and improved his grades. He also diverted merchant ships in the Mediterranean. The police are investigating, his parents knew nothing about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 15-year-old Italian hacked the IT system of the Ministry of Education to manipulate his school grades and was exposed by a complaint about hacked software.
  • In addition to manipulating grades, the teenager also changed the routes of merchant ships in the Mediterranean, including oil tankers.
  • The police confiscated his devices, the investigation is ongoing and the parents said they knew nothing about their son's activities.
Show more

A 15-year-old hacker has caused a stir in Italy by penetrating the IT system of the Ministry of Education and improving his school grades in his online report. The teenager came to the attention of the police after a complaint about hacked browser software was received.

The investigation, which was carried out by the postal police and coordinated by the public prosecutor's office in Bologna, led to the identification of the young hacker.

According to the daily newspaper "Corriere Romagna ", he not only managed to manipulate his grades, but also to change the routes of merchant ships in the Mediterranean, in particular oil tankers.

The parents had no idea

During a search, the 15-year-old's computers and devices were confiscated.

The investigation file was handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office. The teenager's parents stated that they knew nothing about their son's activities.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.

