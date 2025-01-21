In Italy, a 15-year-old hacked the server of the Ministry of Education. Symbolbild: Keystone

A 15-year-old hacker has infiltrated the IT system of the Italian Ministry of Education and improved his grades. He also diverted merchant ships in the Mediterranean. The police are investigating, his parents knew nothing about it.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 15-year-old Italian hacked the IT system of the Ministry of Education to manipulate his school grades and was exposed by a complaint about hacked software.

In addition to manipulating grades, the teenager also changed the routes of merchant ships in the Mediterranean, including oil tankers.

The police confiscated his devices, the investigation is ongoing and the parents said they knew nothing about their son's activities. Show more

The parents had no idea

During a search, the 15-year-old's computers and devices were confiscated.

The investigation file was handed over to the juvenile prosecutor's office. The teenager's parents stated that they knew nothing about their son's activities.

The editor wrote this article with the help of KI.