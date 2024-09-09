A tractor trailer carrying a worker fell into a ravine in the municipality of Bauma on Monday afternoon. Symbolbild: sda

A 25-year-old worker fell on or through the trailer of a tractor into a ravine in Sternenberg (municipality of Bauma ZH) on Monday afternoon and died. The trailer had gone over the edge of the road and tipped about 15 meters into the ravine. It swept the man away.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 25-year-old worker fell on or through the trailer of a tractor into a ravine and died.

The man died of his injuries at the scene of the accident.

The accident occurred in Sternenberg (municipality of Bauma ZH). Show more

The accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. for unexplained reasons, as reported by the cantonal police in the evening. The 25-year-old died of his injuries at the scene of the accident. A 41-year-old man was at the wheel of the tractor and was uninjured.

Whether the victim was on the trailer or walking alongside it at the time of the accident is under investigation. The police and public prosecutor's office are also investigating why the trailer tipped over.

