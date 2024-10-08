11.02 a.m.

Milton is a Category 4 Hurricane this morning and moving in to Florida as a 4 or 3 on Wednesday. You should be at your safe place by tonight.

Prayers for all in its path.🌀#evacuation #Florida #HurricanMilton #StormSurge pic.twitter.com/mgOR2evcLP — ∼Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) October 8, 2024

In the last few days, hurricane "Milton" has developed into a category 5 hurricane over the Gulf of Mexico with wind speeds of up to 260 kilometers per hour. According to US media, it is one of the strongest hurricanes in history. Nevertheless, it has recently weakened slightly to a category 4 storm.

According to experts at the National Hurricane Center NCH, "Milton" is expected to make landfall on Florida's west coast on Wednesday (tomorrow). Preparations are in full swing there: doors and windows are being barricaded, sandbags are being filled and the authorities have declared a state of emergency and ordered evacuations.

How bad "Milton" will actually hit the Sunshine State remains to be seen and depends on whether it will maintain its full force on heavily populated areas around the major city of Tampa. It is also unclear how high the destruction and the associated costs for the population and insurance companies will be.