An oil and chemical tanker is on fire in the Baltic Sea. The crew is safe.

According to the German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, the burning coastal tanker "Annika" off the German Baltic coast was carrying around 640 tons of oil. The 73-metre-long ship was in the Bay of Mecklenburg between Kühlungsborn and Warnemünde.

This was announced by the command. It is at anchor and has a connection to a tugboat.

The fire broke out on Friday morning. The German Maritime Search and Rescue Service rescued the seven crew members and brought them ashore. According to the Central Command for Maritime Emergencies, three ships began fighting the fire from the outside. Several fire department teams with helicopters are also on their way to the tanker.

According to the radio station Ostseewelle, there are several casualties.

According to the sea rescuers, the black smoke from the burning ship is visible as far as the coast. Further details and the cause of the fire are not yet known.

