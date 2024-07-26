There has apparently been a massive attack on the express train network in France. Numerous routes are massively disrupted shortly before the start of the Olympic Games.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you In France, the TGV network is partially paralyzed.

This follows a large-scale attack.

There were also arson attacks. Show more

Just a few hours before the opening of the Olympic Games in Paris, the French rail company SNCF has reported a "massive attack" on its high-speed train network. Many rail connections with the TGV high-speed trains had to be canceled, the SNCF told the AFP news agency on Friday. The situation will continue "at least throughout the weekend" while repairs are carried out.

On Friday night, arson attacks were carried out to damage facilities, among other things, it added. Traffic on the affected routes has been "severely disrupted". A person close to the case spoke of "sabotage". Lines in the north and east of the country and on the Atlantic coast were affected. The railroad line in the south-east of the country was not affected; according to the SNCF, "a malicious act was foiled" there.

According to the SNCF, around 800,000 passengers are affected. The company called on passengers to postpone their journeys and not to come to the stations.

In the evening, the Olympic Games are to be opened with a spectacular ceremony on the Seine in Paris. Almost 70,000 athletes and 300,000 spectators will take part.