Russia and the West make an unprecedented deal: a convicted murderer and spies are released in exchange for political prisoners. Despite all the joy, a bitter aftertaste remains.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Following the historic prisoner exchange between Russia, Belarus and several Western countries, a plane carrying released Americans has landed in the United States.

On board were "Wall Street Journal" correspondent Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage, former US soldier Paul Whelan and American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva.

They were greeted at the airport by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

A few hours earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received 13 released prisoners in Germany. Show more

Following the historic prisoner exchange between Russia, Belarus and several Western countries, a plane carrying released Americans has landed in the United States. The plane from Ankara arrived at Joint Base Andrews military airport not far from the US capital Washington late Thursday evening (local time) after a flight of more than nine hours.

US President Joe Biden (l.) embraces released US journalist Alsu Kurmasheva on her return to the US on Thursday evening (local time). Picture: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

On board were "Wall Street Journal" correspondent Evan Gershkovich, convicted of espionage, former US soldier Paul Whelan and American journalist Alsu Kurmasheva. US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hugged Gershkovich and Kurmasheva after leaving the plane. "It's a wonderful feeling," Biden told journalists at the military airport. "I was absolutely convinced that we could do this."

US President Joe Biden (l.) and Vice President Kamala Harris (M.) greet released "Wall Street Journal" correspondent Evan Gershkovich at Joint Andrews Base military airport near Washington D.C. on Thursday evening (local time). Image: Keystone/AP Photo/Alex Brandon

"This is an incredible day," Harris said - you could see it in the tears of joy from family members. The prisoner exchange was "extraordinary proof of how important it is to have a president who understands the power of diplomacy".

German Chancellor receives released prisoners in Germany

A few hours earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz received 13 released prisoners in Germany. "That was very moving," he said afterwards at Cologne/Bonn Airport. "Many feared for their health and also for their lives, that must be made very clear and that is why it is also important that we have now made this protection possible for them here."

A total of 26 prisoners were exchanged in the unprecedented operation involving the Turkish secret service MIT. In return for the release of political prisoners and Kremlin critics, Germany, the USA and partner countries released a convicted murderer and prisoners suspected of espionage from Russia. Germany handed over Wadim K., the so-called Tiergarten murderer, at the airport in the Turkish capital Ankara. Russia released, among others, "Wall Street Journal" correspondent Evan Gershkovich, who was convicted of espionage, as well as prominent opposition figures such as Vladimir Kara-Mursa and Ilya Yashin.

A plane that took off from Ankara lands at the military section of Cologne Airport on Thursday evening as part of the prisoner exchange with Russia. (August 1, 2024) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Christoph Reichwein/Pool

A warm welcome from Putin on the tarmac

Russian President Vladimir Putin also personally welcomed the Russians released by the West. The Kremlin leader hugged at least one of the men on the tarmac, where the presidential guard stood guard. "You are home, you are at home," Putin greeted the released men and announced that they would be nominated for state awards.

In the USA, President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris plan to receive Gershkovich as well as their compatriots Paul Whelan and Alsu Kurmasheva, who have been released from prison, at a military airport near Washington late Thursday evening (local time). According to the White House, the three are due to arrive at 05:30 (CEST).

"Making a deal with the devil out of humanity"

The release of the "Tiergarten murderer" Wadim K. in particular left a bitter aftertaste, despite all the joy over the release of the political prisoners. "Nobody made this decision to deport a murderer sentenced to life imprisonment after only a few years in prison an easy one," said Scholz. The difficult decision had been taken jointly by the coalition after careful deliberation and consideration, the leader of the opposition - CDU faction leader Friedrich Merz (CDU) - had been informed at an early stage and, by his own admission, had agreed.

After the meeting with those released, Scholz described the exchange as the right decision. "And if you had any doubts, you lose them after talking to those who are now free."

SPD foreign affairs politician Michael Roth wrote on X that sometimes you have to "make a deal with the devil for the sake of humanity". Justice Minister Marco Buschmann conceded that painful concessions had to be made for the freedom of the prisoners. With regard to the deportation of convicted murderer Wadim K., he said: "I am responsible for a particularly bitter concession as Minister of Justice."

The human rights organization Amnesty International welcomed the prisoner exchange, but warned of the consequences of such deals. "The Russian government could feel encouraged to carry out further political arrests and human rights violations without having to fear any consequences," said Christian Mihr, Deputy Secretary General in Germany.

Among the German citizens who were released was Rico K., who was initially sentenced to death in Belarus and later pardoned. Patrick S., who according to the authorities had been arrested at St. Petersburg airport for having cannabis gummy bears in his luggage, was also handed over to Germany.

Relatives of the victims of the "Tiergarten murderer" disappointed

According to the verdict, Wadim K., who has now been handed over to Russia, had treacherously shot a Georgian of Chechen descent in the Kleiner Tiergarten park in Berlin on August 23, 2019 on behalf of Russian state authorities. The former colonel of a special unit of the Russian secret service FSB had been given an alias identity for this. The Berlin Court of Appeal sentenced him to life imprisonment in 2021. It also found that he was particularly guilty, which normally almost rules out release after 15 years. The relatives of the Georgian man murdered by Wadim K. had appeared as joint plaintiffs in the trial.

The victim had sought protection in Germany. The man had led a militia in the fight against Russia for several years during the second Chechen war. According to Moscow, he was responsible for dozens of deaths among Russian security forces. Russian authorities had classified him as a Chechen terrorist.

Kremlin leader Putin publicly defended the murderer because, in Russia's view, he had eliminated an enemy of the state. Russian authorities had classified the Georgian as a Chechen terrorist.

The premature end of the prison sentence for the "Tiergarten murderer" has caused disappointment among the victim's relatives. "This was devastating news for us relatives," they told the German Press Agency in Berlin via their lawyer Inga Schulz. "On the one hand, we are happy that someone's life was saved. At the same time, we are very disappointed that there seems to be no law in the world, even in countries where the law is the highest authority," they said.

dpa