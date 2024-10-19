The light spectacle "Volare" illuminates the façade of the Federal Palace. Archivbild: Keystone

Almost 20,000 people watched one of the three premiere shows of the light and sound spectacle "Volare" on Bern's Bundesplatz on Saturday evening. The show tells the story of the local bird world.

The show tells the story of the local bird world.

"Volare" will be shown three times every evening until November 23, at 7, 8 and 9 pm. Admission is free. Show more

Around 18,800 visitors saw the spectacle on the first evening, the organizers announced on Saturday evening. The show is sponsored by the Sempach Ornithological Institute, which is celebrating its centenary this year.

Owls and kingfishers, bearded vultures and great spotted woodpeckers, cranes and lapwings take over the Bundeshaus. Wallcreepers climb the façades, dippers fly through a thundering waterfall.

Focus on the local birdlife

Sometimes birds make their grand individual appearance, such as the eagle gliding over a mountain landscape, sometimes they flutter along in flocks and occupy every frieze, every wall projection of the time-honored parliament building, no matter how small. And there is also a real bird concert, in which the voices of the local birds are staged - a "Singfonie".

The light show is also accompanied by music, sometimes for humming and tapping along, sometimes as a subtle or powerful backdrop to the show. "Once again this year, we want to give the audience some colorful, light-hearted moments and at the same time make them think a little," said Brigitte Roux, organizer and producer of Rendez-vous Bundesplatz.

"Volare" will be shown three times every evening until November 23, at 7, 8 and 9 pm. Admission is free. Each performance lasts around 30 minutes.

