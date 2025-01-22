Annalena Baerbock recommends: "Get out into the cold wind." Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock shares tips on how to deal with the new US President Donald Trump in an Instagram video. FDP leader Christian Lindner criticizes.

Lea Oetiker

In an Instagram video, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (44) shares tips on how to deal with the new US President Donald Trump (78).

During a jog in the forest, she recommends: "For me personally, it always helps to get out into the cold wind, especially when jogging in the morning." Then she becomes more political: "Of course, we can't change the wind, we just can't let ourselves drift. We have to set our own sails as Germany, but above all as Europeans. When others say: My Country first, Europe United. Europe is strong."

The comments under the video are positive. One user writes: "Very good statement! Europe united, anything else would be the end of us." Another user writes: "Thank you Ms. Baerbock. That gives hope, at least a little!" Or: "That's exactly how it is. Thank you for the clear words."

FDP leader Christian Lindner lashes out at Baerbock

However, FDP leader Christian Lindner (46) is not quite so positive. He fears that Baerbock's policies will not go down well with Americans, as he told Bild. "After Trump's inauguration, the Foreign Office is in a hangover mood. It is clear that green foreign policy has deepened the rift with our most important ally, the USA, through its one-sidedness. The lecturing and belittling of Trump is now costing us dearly," he continues.

According to Lindner, Baerbock does not even have to fly to Washington. The FDP leader reproaches the green politician: "With green foreign climate policy and woke ideas, we will run into granite with Trump's administration."

Baerbock had previously described Trump on "rbb" as "better prepared, but no less radical". And she defended a critical letter from her ambassador to the US in which he warned against the new US president.