Suddenly, a huge swarm of dragonflies invades a beach in the US state of Rhode Island. Bathers scream, flee and protect themselves from the flying insects.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dragonflies invade a beach in the US state of Rhode Island.

The bathers scream and run around wildly.

They flee and protect themselves from the insects with surfboards. Show more

Imagine you are relaxing and enjoying the sun on the beach, but suddenly a massive swarm of insects flies towards you. What would you do?

This is what happened on a beach in Rhode Island, USA, on July 27, 2024: A dragonfly invasion caused huge chaos among bathers.

More videos from the department