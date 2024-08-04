Suddenly, a huge swarm of dragonflies invades a beach in the US state of Rhode Island. Bathers scream, flee and protect themselves from the flying insects.
- Dragonflies invade a beach in the US state of Rhode Island.
- The bathers scream and run around wildly.
- They flee and protect themselves from the insects with surfboards.
Imagine you are relaxing and enjoying the sun on the beach, but suddenly a massive swarm of insects flies towards you. What would you do?
This is what happened on a beach in Rhode Island, USA, on July 27, 2024: A dragonfly invasion caused huge chaos among bathers.
