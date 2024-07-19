President Joe Biden's family has discussed what a withdrawal from the election campaign might look like. This was reported by "NBC", citing two people familiar with the discussions.
Biden's family members have discussed that he would like to end his re-election bid at a time of his own choosing and with a well-thought-out plan. Important considerations include the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country.
The general tenor of the conversations was that any exit plan - should Biden decide to take that step, which some of his closest allies increasingly believe - should put the party in the best position to defeat former President Donald Trump.
The fact that Biden is considering a withdrawal and his family is discussing a possible exit plan is a notable development. Biden has repeatedly emphasized recently that he would not give up his candidacy.