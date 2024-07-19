Joe Biden (81) is increasingly on shaky ground. Bild: KEYSTONE

US President Joe Biden is apparently considering withdrawing from the American presidential election campaign. According to the media, he is to discuss the matter with his family.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you US President Joe Biden is apparently considering withdrawing from the American presidential election campaign.

According to the media, he is to discuss this with his family.

Biden's resignation only with a well thought-out plan. Show more

President Joe Biden's family has discussed what a withdrawal from the election campaign might look like. This was reported by "NBC", citing two people familiar with the discussions.

Biden's family members have discussed that he would like to end his re-election bid at a time of his own choosing and with a well-thought-out plan. Important considerations include the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country.

The general tenor of the conversations was that any exit plan - should Biden decide to take that step, which some of his closest allies increasingly believe - should put the party in the best position to defeat former President Donald Trump.

The fact that Biden is considering a withdrawal and his family is discussing a possible exit plan is a notable development. Biden has repeatedly emphasized recently that he would not give up his candidacy.