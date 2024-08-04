US President Joe Biden attends a mass at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Catholic Church in Wilmington. Photo: Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP/dpa Keystone

According to US President Joe Biden, the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran could make peace negotiations considerably more difficult and carries the risk of a major regional conflict.

No time? blue News summarizes for you In talks with Netanyahu, Biden emphasized that the killing of Haniya is hampering efforts to reach a ceasefire and release the hostages.

According to Biden, the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran increases the risk of a major regional war.

Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack, but Iran and Hamas hold Israel responsible and are threatening to retaliate. Show more

When asked about this, Biden replied in an interview with journalists according to the New York Times: "That didn't help."

Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniya was killed in Tehran on July 31, 2024. (Archive image) Uncredited/Iranian Presidency Office/AP/dpa

In a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden expressed the view that the killing of Haniya came at an inopportune time, the newspaper reported, citing a US official.

Biden calls for more protection for civilians in Gaza

The killing took place just as the US was hoping to conclude the talks. In addition, Biden had expressed the fear that carrying out the operation in Tehran could trigger a larger regional war, which he had tried to prevent.

On Wednesday night, an explosion in the room of a government guest house in Tehran killed Hamas foreign chief Haniya. Israel has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, Iran and Hamas hold Israel responsible for Haniya's murder. Iran is threatening a harsh retaliatory strike.

The relationship between Biden and Netanyahu has been frosty of late. Biden repeatedly calls on Netanyahu to do more to protect the suffering population in the Gaza Strip and to agree to a ceasefire and the release of the hostages.

Netanyahu benefits from the killing of Haniya

However, the indirect negotiations for this, in which the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, are not making any progress. The latest round of talks with Israeli and Egyptian participants in Cairo on Saturday also failed to make any progress, as reported by Israeli media.

According to the New York Times, a high-ranking Israeli official said that Netanyahu had denied that Israel was an obstacle to reaching an agreement.

Funeral service for the slain Hamas leader Ismail Haniya in Tehran. (archive picture) Vahid Salemi/AP/dpa

According to the Israeli official, the Israeli Prime Minister had admitted that Haniya's death would interrupt progress for a few days, but that this would ultimately speed up the conclusion of an agreement by putting more pressure on Hamas.

Observers see Haniya's death as a great success for Netanyahu. He had vowed to eliminate Hamas leaders after the terrorist attack by Hamas and other extremists from the Gaza Strip in Israel on October 7, which left 1,200 dead.

