Former CEO and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates. sda

Bill Gates has admitted mistakes to employees of his foundation and apologized. According to "The Wall Street Journal", he admitted contacts with Jeffrey Epstein and two affairs during his marriage - but emphasized that he had done nothing illegal.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to "The Wall Street Journal", Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has apologized to employees of his foundation for his contacts with Jeffrey Epstein and spoken of a "huge mistake".

At an internal event, he also admitted to two affairs with Russian women during his marriage to Melinda French Gates, but emphasized that he had done nothing illegal.

As early as 2023, the newspaper reported that Epstein had known about one of the affairs and had used this knowledge to put pressure on Gates. Show more

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates (70) has admitted mistakes at an internal event organized by his foundation. As reported by "The Wall Street Journal", the newspaper has a recording of the meeting of the Gates Foundation. In it, Gates apologized to employees for his contacts with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

It was "a huge mistake" to spend time with Epstein, Gates said according to the report. He had done nothing illegal and had not seen anything illegal. At the same time, he apologized to everyone who had been drawn into the matter because of him. The connection to Epstein had damaged the foundation's reputation.

Bill Gates: Russians have nothing to do with Epstein victims

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gates also admitted to having had two affairs with Russian women during his marriage to Melinda French Gates. One woman was a Russian bridge player whom he had met at bridge events. The other was a Russian nuclear physicist whom he had met through business contacts. Neither woman had anything to do with Epstein's victims.

As early as 2023, the Wall Street Journal reported that Epstein had known about one of the affairs and had used this knowledge to exert pressure on Gates. According to the report, Gates met the bridge player around 2010, when she was in her twenties. Epstein met her in 2013 and later paid for an education at a programming school. In 2017, he emailed Gates asking her to reimburse the costs.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Gates' then advisor Boris Nikolic also knew about the affairs. He had told Epstein about it. Gates did not say at the event exactly when the relationship began and ended.