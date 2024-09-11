The Bluefire with passengers on board came to a standstill on the first ascent on Wednesday. The passengers have been looked after.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Bluefire at Europa-Park came to a standstill on Wednesday with passengers on board on the first ascent.

The passengers were looked after. Show more

There was an incident at Europa-Park in Rust on Wednesday when the Blue Fire roller coaster suddenly stopped during a ride. The train stopped directly on the first ascent, giving the passengers an unexpected stop.

According to the theme park, the passengers were safely evacuated and returned to the station. The incident was caused by strong winds.

Train transported back

Europa-Park announced in a post on social media that the train was unable to negotiate the initial incline on one of the first rides. The passengers were assisted immediately and the train was brought back safely with the help of a crane, the statement continued. "The train was able to return as planned so that the passengers could leave the train at ground level. There was no dangerous situation at any time." There were also no injuries.

The Blue Fire roller coaster, which opened in 2009 in the Icelandic themed area of the park, is a launched coaster from the manufacturer Mack Rides. It reaches a top speed of 100 km/h in just 2.5 seconds and was the first roller coaster at Europa-Park with inversions. The track is 1056 meters long and has a height difference of 38 meters.