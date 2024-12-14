A study from England examined the driving skills of drivers of different car brands. BMW comes off worst. sda

Luxury on the road, insecurity in the parking lot: according to a recent survey, BMW, Audi and Mercedes drivers struggle with parking problems particularly often.

Other luxury brands such as Audi and Mercedes are also affected. Honda and Toyota drivers also often need help parking.

Electric car owners have the highest percentage of parking problems (66%). Show more

A recent survey by the British company Scrap Car Comparison found that BMW drivers have the most problems parking. According to the survey, 68% of BMW owners said they have difficulty parking. These results shed some interesting light on the link between luxury car brands and the parking skills of their drivers.

It's not just BMW drivers who struggle with parking. Audi and Mercedes owners are also on the list of those who feel insecure when parking. The survey suggests that there may be a correlation between owning luxury vehicles and the ability to park them safely.

Comparison with other brands

In addition to luxury brands, drivers of Honda and Toyota were also surveyed. Here, 63 percent of Honda owners and 51 percent of Toyota owners said they needed assistance when parking.

These figures are higher than the average of 48 percent, indicating that drivers of non-luxury brands also often need help when parking.

Interestingly, the survey also shows that 66 percent of electric car owners need help when parking. This compares to only 49 percent of hybrid and petrol cars and 39 percent of diesel cars. These differences could be due to the different vehicle types and their handling.

The editor wrote this article with the help of AI.