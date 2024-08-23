  1. Residential Customers
Sinking of the "Bayesian" Boatbuilder severely reproaches the captain and crew

Carsten Dörges

23.8.2024

The superyacht "Bayesian" sank during a storm. Now there are accusations against the captain.
Picture: IMAGO/ZUMA Press

Following the sinking of the luxury sailing yacht "Bayesian" in a storm off Sicily, the captain and crew are now being criticized. For the yacht builder, serious mistakes were made.

23.08.2024, 20:37

  • Following the sinking of the superyacht "Bayesian", the captain and crew are now being criticized.
  • The builder of the ship speaks of serious mistakes.
  • The public prosecutor's office could initiate a formal investigation.
In the meantime, the accusations against the captain of the huge sailing boat are mounting due to the dramatic sinking of the "Bayesian". The 51-year-old New Zealander claims to have been surprised by the extent of the storm on Monday morning. However, there are doubts about this account.

In an interview with the "Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung", the ship's builder, Giovanni Costantino, clearly states that mistakes were made and that the ship was not properly prepared for the approaching storm. "It was impossible not to know about the storm," explains the boatbuilder. In addition to Captain James Cutfield, the first officer, a Frenchman, is also criticized.

In Costantino's opinion, there was a "very long series of mistakes". "The people should not have been in the cabins, the ship should not have been anchored there. The storm was clearly visible on all the weather maps."

However, the biggest mistake was probably that the doors and hatches were not closed. This made it possible for the water to penetrate quickly. For Costantino, the drama could have been prevented if the guests had been accommodated at an assembly point inside. "Then you start the engines, release the anchor, keel down and bow to the wind."

According to Italian media reports, the public prosecutor's office is about to open a formal investigation.

