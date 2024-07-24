A bomb alert has been triggered near the Parc des Princes. Symbolbild: Imago

South of the "Parc des Princes" football stadium in Paris, the police have cordoned off the area due to a bomb alert.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A suspicious bag outside a football stadium has triggered a bomb alert in Paris. Show more

Shortly before the start of the Olympic Games, a suspicious bag was discovered outside the Parc des Princes football stadium in Paris, triggering a suspected explosive device. According to media reports, the police then cordoned off the area between the Roland Garros tennis complex and the stadium.

Residents are not allowed to enter their homes and traffic has been interrupted.

The first round match of the football tournament between Spain and Uzbekistan is due to start at 3 p.m. in the stadium, followed by a match between Israel and Mali at 9 p.m.. Due to Israel's participation, security precautions were already particularly tight in the run-up to the event.

The authorities are on heightened alert and exact details of the security measures are being kept secret.

According to media reports, there have already been death threats against members of the Israeli delegation in recent days. The flag bearers Peter Paltchik (judo) and the swimmer Meiron Amir Cheruti were invited to their own funerals.