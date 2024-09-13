4.30 a.m.

In the flood areas from Poland to the Czech Republic and Austria, emergency services are fighting the consequences of the flood - Brandenburg in particular is preparing for a possible flood in the next few days. Crisis teams are on alert in the eastern German state. Citizens are working to protect their homes from possible damage caused by the impending floods on the Oder.

A new state parliament is elected in Brandenburg on Sunday. Minister President Dietmar Woidke (SPD) said on Tuesday evening in the live program "rbb24 - Ihre Wahl: Der Kandidatencheck" on RBB television: "We hope for the best, but are preparing for the worst." In Ratzdorf, where the Oder reaches Germany, there is now a dyke, in contrast to the flood in 1997, said Woidke. There are precautions for sheet piling. In 1997, Ratzdorf experienced a flood disaster with severe damage.

AfD parliamentary party leader and top candidate Hans-Christoph Berndt said in response to a question about climate change: "Let's forget about climate change now." Much higher water levels had been reached in the past centuries. The dykes need to be repaired. Beavers that could damage dykes must be "mercilessly driven away".

In Saxony, Environment Minister Wolfram Günther (Greens) did not expect any major flooding - even though some of the floodwater there flows down the Elbe from the Czech Republic. The water levels are lower than had been feared in the meantime, he said on Tuesday. "That is not yet an all-clear." He referred to investments in flood protection as a consequence of previous floods.

The flooding Elbe flows along the partially collapsed Carola Bridge in Dresden. (September 17, 2024) Picture: Keystone/dpa/Robert Michael

The situation should continue to ease in the south and east of Bavaria. The water levels of the Sempt in the district of Erding and the Danube in Passau fell below the guideline values for the second-highest warning level 3.

On the Isar in Lower Bavaria, however, the water was still rising. In Landshut, the guideline value for warning level 3 was exceeded. This means that the water can flood individual built-up properties or cellars and road closures are possible. The German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Tuesday: "New continuous rain or a drop in temperature are not in sight for the time being."