Time and again, young people in the UK die because someone pulls out a knife. The London government wants to take action against knife violence and is counting on celebrity support.

The UK government wants to join forces with actor Idris Elba to tackle knife violence. Time and again, young people are killed there because perpetrators stab them with a blade. Prime Minister Keir Starmer wants to present a joint initiative with Elba, according to the British news agency PA.

Actor, director and DJ Idris Elba has long been involved in the issue of knife violence. (archive picture) Picture: Keystone/Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, initiatives as well as families of victims and young victims are to participate in the alliance. The involvement of technology companies, sports organizations, the health service and the police is also planned.

"We need to tackle the causes"

The initiative will work with experts to find out why young people become involved in knife violence. "We need to tackle the causes of knife violence, not just the symptoms," Elba said, according to PA. The 52-year-old actor ("Luther") has been involved in the issue for some time.

Prime Minister Starmer spoke of a national crisis. As head of the Crown Prosecution Service, he had seen for himself the devastating impact knife crime has on young people and their families, Starmer said. "This is a national crisis that we will tackle with all our might."

For example, the British government recently called for so-called zombie knives with ornate blades and machetes to be handed in voluntarily and unpunished at police stations before the law is changed.

