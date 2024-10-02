A British surgeon is alleged to have opened a patient's chest with a Swiss army knife. (symbolic image) Getty Images

A surgeon in England is alleged to have opened his patient's chest with a Swiss army knife. An investigation has now been launched into at least 105 cases of alleged medical negligence.

Lea Oetiker

A British surgeon is alleged to have used a Swiss army knife to open a patient's chest.

Documents show that the surgeon's colleagues found his behavior "questionable" and were astonished that he couldn't find a scalpel.

Police have now launched an investigation into at least 105 cases of alleged medical negligence within the UK healthcare system. Show more

A British surgeon is alleged to have used a Swiss army knife, which he normally uses to cut fruit during his lunch break, to open a patient's chest. The reason: he could not find a clean scalpel, according to the BBC.

The incident took place at the Royal Sussex Hospital in Brighton, England. The hospital explained that although the operation was an emergency, the surgeon's behavior was "outside of normal procedures" and was not necessary.

Doctor's conduct "questionable"

The patient survived the operation. However, internal documents show that the surgeon's colleagues found his behavior "questionable" and were astonished that he could not find a scalpel, according to the BBC.

Professor Graeme Poston, a former surgeon and expert on negligence in hospitals, is appalled by the incident. A pocket knife is not sterile and should not be used as a surgical instrument. In addition, all the necessary equipment must always be available during an operation.

Three patients died

The same surgeon is also alleged to have carried out three supposedly low-risk operations over a period of two months, in which all patients died. Poston says that there is a one percent chance that these procedures will end in death.

Internal investigations have shown that all three patients who died received "poor care". Poston finally took a closer look at their professional careers. He concluded that "there were problems" during the surgeon's training and studies.

Police have launched an investigation into at least 105 cases of alleged medical negligence within the UK's healthcare system, the National Health Service (NHS).

Police are considering bringing manslaughter charges. They have recruited additional staff for this purpose.