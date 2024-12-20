For several passengers, an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis ended with wet feet. Symbolbild: sda

A water tank leaked on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis. Suddenly parts of the floor are under water - but the pilot still makes it safely to the destination airport.

Philipp Fischer

No time? blue News summarizes for you On an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis, a water tank in the lavatory leaks.

The water runs into the passenger area.

Despite the wet incident, the pilot still manages to fly to the airport in Minneapolis without a stopover. Show more

Dramatic situation above the clouds: parts of the floor of a Boeing 747 en route from Dallas to Minneapolis were suddenly under water. Passengers had to carry their luggage to safety and hold their feet up to avoid getting wet. Some shocked passengers fled to the front of the plane, where the water had not yet spread.

After a short search, the crew were able to find the cause of the water leak. The leak was at a tank in the lavatory at the back of the plane, as reported by theNew York Post. The cabin crew tried to plug the leak, but were unable to seal it completely. Despite the wet incident, the pilot still managed to land at Minneapolis Airport without a stopover. On landing, the floor of the Boeing was almost completely under water.

The aisle of an American Airlines plane flying to Minneapolis from Dallas was flooded with water after a lavatory began leaking, according to a passenger on board. pic.twitter.com/laZW7UKFMC — Storyful Viral (@StoryfulViral) December 17, 2024

The incident occurred on December 7. Several videos of passengers filming the water ingress have since gone viral on social media. One clip on TikTok has already been viewed more than seven million times.