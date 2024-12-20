Dramatic situation above the clouds: parts of the floor of a Boeing 747 en route from Dallas to Minneapolis were suddenly under water. Passengers had to carry their luggage to safety and hold their feet up to avoid getting wet. Some shocked passengers fled to the front of the plane, where the water had not yet spread.
After a short search, the crew were able to find the cause of the water leak. The leak was at a tank in the lavatory at the back of the plane, as reported by theNew York Post. The cabin crew tried to plug the leak, but were unable to seal it completely. Despite the wet incident, the pilot still managed to land at Minneapolis Airport without a stopover. On landing, the floor of the Boeing was almost completely under water.
The aisle of an American Airlines plane flying to Minneapolis from Dallas was flooded with water after a lavatory began leaking, according to a passenger on board. pic.twitter.com/laZW7UKFMC
The incident occurred on December 7. Several videos of passengers filming the water ingress have since gone viral on social media. One clip on TikTok has already been viewed more than seven million times.