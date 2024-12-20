  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Panicked passengers Burst water tank floods plane in the air

Philipp Fischer

20.12.2024

For several passengers, an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis ended with wet feet.
For several passengers, an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis ended with wet feet.
Symbolbild: sda

A water tank leaked on an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis. Suddenly parts of the floor are under water - but the pilot still makes it safely to the destination airport.

20.12.2024, 21:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • On an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Minneapolis, a water tank in the lavatory leaks.
  • The water runs into the passenger area.
  • Despite the wet incident, the pilot still manages to fly to the airport in Minneapolis without a stopover.
Show more

Dramatic situation above the clouds: parts of the floor of a Boeing 747 en route from Dallas to Minneapolis were suddenly under water. Passengers had to carry their luggage to safety and hold their feet up to avoid getting wet. Some shocked passengers fled to the front of the plane, where the water had not yet spread.

After a short search, the crew were able to find the cause of the water leak. The leak was at a tank in the lavatory at the back of the plane, as reported by theNew York Post. The cabin crew tried to plug the leak, but were unable to seal it completely. Despite the wet incident, the pilot still managed to land at Minneapolis Airport without a stopover. On landing, the floor of the Boeing was almost completely under water.

The incident occurred on December 7. Several videos of passengers filming the water ingress have since gone viral on social media. One clip on TikTok has already been viewed more than seven million times.