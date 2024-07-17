The bus involved in the accident in Peru. X

In Peru, tragic accidents happen again and again on the sometimes mountainous roads. A bus plunges down a cliff in the Andes region - many people are killed.

At least 20 people have died in a bus accident in southern Peru. The bus was traveling from the capital Lima towards the Andean region of Ayacucho when it plunged down a cliff in the morning, according to Transport Minister Raúl Pérez Reyes. According to media reports, at least 15 other people were injured and taken to hospital. The police are not ruling out the possibility that the death toll could rise. Around 40 people are said to have been on board the bus. There was initially no information on the cause of the accident.

Serious bus accidents frequently occur on Peru's mountain roads. In November last year, 23 people were killed in a bus accident in a mountainous region in the north-west of the country. According to the Ministry of Transport, more than 3,000 people died on the roads in 2023. Negligence and excessive speed are therefore the main causes of accidents in the South American country.

