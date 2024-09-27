  1. Residential Customers
Regulation ended Canton of St. Gallen kills young wolf from Gamserrugg pack

27.9.2024 - 09:08

A wolf from the Gamserrugg pack in St. Gallen has been shot. (symbolic image)
Keystone

A young wolf was shot in the canton of St. Gallen on Wednesday. This means that only two young animals remain in the Gamserrugg pack.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A young wolf from the Gamserrugg pack was shot on Wednesday.
  • According to the canton, this marks the end of the pack's regulation for this year.
A young wolf from the Gamserrugg pack was shot in the canton of St. Gallen on Wednesday. This means that one of the pack's three cubs has been shot. The regulation of the Gamserrugg pack has ended for this year, the canton wrote in a statement on Friday.

On September 19, the canton of St. Gallen ordered the shooting of a young wolf from the pack in the Werdenberg-Toggenburg region following approval from the federal government.

The federal government has now also approved the regulation of the Calanda 2 pack by the cantons of St.Gallen and Graubünden, the press release continued. The canton is still awaiting approval from the federal government for the regulation of the young wolves of the Schilt pack.

SDA