A young wolf was shot in the canton of St. Gallen on Wednesday. This means that only two young animals remain in the Gamserrugg pack.

A young wolf from the Gamserrugg pack was shot in the canton of St. Gallen on Wednesday. This means that one of the pack's three cubs has been shot. The regulation of the Gamserrugg pack has ended for this year, the canton wrote in a statement on Friday.

On September 19, the canton of St. Gallen ordered the shooting of a young wolf from the pack in the Werdenberg-Toggenburg region following approval from the federal government.

The federal government has now also approved the regulation of the Calanda 2 pack by the cantons of St.Gallen and Graubünden, the press release continued. The canton is still awaiting approval from the federal government for the regulation of the young wolves of the Schilt pack.

