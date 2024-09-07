Police in Germany have found a vehicle with human bones in the Rhine. (symbolic image) Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

A decades-old car is accidentally discovered at the bottom of the Rhine. Inside, the police make a discovery: human bones that could be connected to a missing persons case from the 1980s.

It sounds like something out of a thriller: An old Opel is discovered in the Rhine and recovered by divers from the water police. Inside the car, which has presumably been lying at the bottom of the river for 38 years, the officers make a shocking discovery: human bones.

Initial investigations suggest that the vehicle found near the German town of Rastatt could be connected to a missing person case from 1986. According to the Offenburg police headquarters, there are currently no indications of a capital crime.

Angler provides crucial clue

The police have an angler to thank for the fact that the red Opel was found after such a long time. His hook had been caught on an object a few days earlier. When the man looked to see what it was, he came across the license plate number of the car and informed the police.

The Rastatt criminal investigation department has taken over the investigation and is looking into how the car ended up in the Rhine and whether the missing person case is actually connected to it. A DNA analysis should clarify whether it really is the person who went missing in the 1980s.

The vehicle was found at a depth of around five meters, at a point where the Old Rhine flows into the main stream. It remains unclear why the car was only discovered now.