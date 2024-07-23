  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Large ash cloud Catania airport at a standstill due to the eruption of Mount Etna

SDA

23.7.2024 - 13:06

Mount Etna in February 2022. Now there has been another eruption in Sicily.
Mount Etna in February 2022. Now there has been another eruption in Sicily.
Salvatore Allegra/AP/dpa/Archivbild

The volcano Etna has erupted in Sicily. No planes can currently take off or land due to the ash clouds that have formed. The airport in Catania is at a standstill.

23.7.2024 - 13:06

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The volcano Etna has erupted again in Sicily.
  • Due to the eruption, air traffic at Catania International Airport had to be suspended.
  • Catania airport had already had to suspend operations on July 5 due to an eruption of Mount Etna.
Show more

Air traffic had to be suspended at Catania International Airport in Sicily due to the eruption of Mount Etna.

Due to the eruption and the associated ash clouds, no planes are currently able to take off or land, the airport operator announced on Tuesday in the online service X. Passengers were asked to contact their airline for information.

Smoke column six kilometers high

Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INVG) announced early Tuesday morning that a six-kilometer-high column of smoke was rising above Mount Etna. Mount Etna, which is 3324 meters high, is the largest active volcano in Europe.

Catania Airport last had to suspend operations on July 5 due to an eruption of Mount Etna. Every year, millions of people arrive at the airport to spend their vacation in the eastern part of Sicily. The Mediterranean island is one of Italy's most popular tourist destinations.

SDA

More from the department