Ramzan Kadyrov brags about a Cybertruck on his own news channel. He received it directly from Elon Musk.

Chechen ruler Ramzan Kadyrov, who has been sanctioned by the West, has bragged about a Cybertruck from the US company Tesla on his Telegram news channel.

The head of the Russian republic of Chechnya in the North Caucasus claimed that he had received the "Cyberbeast" from Tesla boss Elon Musk. "A truly invulnerable and fast beast."

After a tour of the Chechen capital Grozny, the 47-year-old showed himself on the truck with bullet cartridges around his neck on a machine gun mounted on the truck. With a laugh, he said that the "cyberbeast" should soon be of use in the Russian war against Ukraine.

Kadyrov is internationally criticized for serious human rights violations. Civil rights activists accuse the ardent supporter of Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin of murdering political opponents, torturing prisoners and kidnapping. The ruler himself fills public offices with relatives and repeatedly and demonstratively violates laws with the silent approval of the Kremlin.

Subject to sanctions

In addition to the clip of the cybertruck, which probably cost the equivalent of more than 100,000 euros, Kadyrov also disseminated images of Ukrainian war dead and prisoners of war.

Like hundreds of members of the Russian power apparatus, he is subject to sanctions by the West. The video is also a reminder to the West that the rich and powerful in Russia are still able to obtain luxury goods that are not allowed to enter the country due to the sanctions. Such imports are organized via middlemen abroad. Kadyrov, for example, has excellent connections in the United Arab Emirates.

In his clip, Kadyrov said: "Elon, thank you!", although it was not clear whether it was a gift. He also invited the billionaire to Chechnya. "I express my sincere gratitude to Elon Musk! This is, of course, the strongest genius of our time and a specialist. A great man!" said Kadyrov. He immediately fell in love - with the car.

