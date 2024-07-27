An airplane had to make an emergency landing because a nine-year-old passenger was badly burned by hot tea. (symbolic image) Picture: Mindaugas Kulbis/AP/dpa

An airplane had to make an emergency landing in Memmingen, Germany, because a boy (9) burned himself on spilled tea. The plane was on its way from London to Italy.

On board a plane traveling from London to Brindisi, Italy, a nine-year-old boy was burned so badly by spilled tea water that the pilot had to initiate an emergency landing.

The child suffered serious injuries. This was reported by various German media. As a result, the plane had to make a brief stopover at the airport in Memmingen, Germany.

The emergency doctor was already waiting on the tarmac. The young passenger was then immediately taken to hospital by rescue helicopter, according to RTL, among others.

Third-degree burns

According to Bavarian radio, the boy spilled the hot tea out of carelessness. According to the police, the young passenger suffered third-degree burns.

After the unexpected stopover, the plane was able to continue its flight after a delay of around one and a half hours.

