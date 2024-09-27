Satellite images show floating cranes for salvage at the pier in Wuhan, where the submarine had previously been moored. Keystone

According to reports in the US media, a Chinese submarine was still visible on satellite images in May - and then suddenly disappeared. The USA accuses China of trying to cover up the incident.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you China has the largest navy in the world.

Now US media are reporting a major setback.

The fleet's newest nuclear-powered submarine is said to have sunk while still under construction. Show more

China's newest nuclear-powered submarine has sunk during the construction phase in a harbor near the city of Wuhan, according to US media reports. The incident occurred in the spring, as reports now suggest.

The submarine was seen on satellite images at a pier on the Yangtze River at the end of May, the Wall Street Journal first reported, citing US government officials. Floating cranes then appeared at the end of June and recovered it from the riverbed.

The submarine was the first of a new class of nuclear submarines and was clearly recognizable on satellite images due to its characteristic stern shape, it said. The Chinese authorities have not yet commented on the incident. In response to a question from journalists, Lin Jian, spokesman for the Foreign Ministry in Beijing, said he knew nothing about the situation.

Major setback for China's military program

It is not unusual for the Chinese navy to try to cover up the matter, the Wall Street Journal and CNN quoted a high-ranking US defense official as saying.

According to estimates by the US Department of Defense, China has the largest navy in the world and one of the largest military budgets. The incident is a bitter setback for the People's Republic, which has made the expansion of its armed forces and submarine fleet one of its top priorities, according to the Wall Street Journal. Although the submarine has been salvaged, it will be months before it can set sail.

It is not known whether the submarine was already loaded with nuclear fuel when it sank. However, experts believe this is likely. It is also possible that employees were injured or lost their lives in the incident.

More videos on the topic

dpa