Several activists block air traffic.

In the early morning, climate activists invade the grounds of Frankfurt Airport. This has consequences for air traffic.

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Thursday morning, climate activists from the Last Generation group paralyzed air traffic in Frankfurt.

Several demonstrators stuck to the airport grounds.

Protests had already taken place at various airports in Europe on Wednesday. Show more

Air traffic at Frankfurt Airport has been temporarily suspended due to an action by climate activists. This was announced by a spokesperson for the federal police. Several demonstrators had forced their way onto the airport grounds early in the morning and stuck to the ground.

At times, no more landings and take-offs could be carried out. Passengers are asked not to visit Fraport for the time being and to check the status of their flights in advance on the airlines' websites.

Air traffic has since been resumed. Take-offs and landings are taking place again, said an airport spokesperson. However, not all runways are being fully used again.

Six demonstrators had gained access to the runways, according to the Last Generation on X group. "The continued extraction and burning of oil, gas and coal is a threat to our existence," the activists wrote in a post on X. "We have joined forces internationally: Get out of fossils by 2030!" A police spokesperson did not initially provide any information on the number of activists.

Eight activists arrested

The German police arrested eight people. While one person got stuck on the fence, seven people were able to enter the security area early in the morning and stick to the heads of the two central runways, a spokesperson reported.

Two of the activists had already been detached from the runways and handed over to the Hessian state police for further investigation, according to the federal police.

Four Swiss flights canceled

The blockade also affected hundreds of Swiss passengers. The airline canceled four flights in the early morning, one outbound and one return flight each to and from Zurich and Geneva.

Around 370 people were affected by the cancellations, a Swiss spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency on request. The further effects are still unclear and the situation is being monitored. After-effects are also likely once operations have resumed.

On Wednesday, Last Generation activists had already temporarily paralyzed Cologne/Bonn Airport. They stuck to a taxiway at the airport. They were taken away by the police. Flight operations were able to resume after several hours.

Similar protests also took place at London's Heathrow Airport on Wednesday, where nine activists from the Just Stop Oil group were arrested. In Norway, there was a blockade at Oslo Airport by twelve activists. Similar incidents were also reported in Spain and Finland.

In Zurich, climate activists blocked the road to the airport. However, the action was over after ten minutes because the police broke up the blockade.

