Last Generation activists are calling for more climate protection and tangible change. They have now launched protests at several German airports.

According to the organization, two activists in orange high-visibility vests entered each of the airports in Berlin-Brandenburg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne-Bonn and Karlsruhe.

Flight operations in Nuremberg have been suspended until further notice. Show more

The Last Generation Climate Initiative launched protests in several German cities on Thursday. According to the organization, two activists in orange high-visibility vests entered each of the airports in Berlin-Brandenburg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne-Bonn and Karlsruhe. dpa photographers on site confirmed the events.

Anja Windl from the Last Generation gained unauthorized access to Stuttgart Airport on Thursday morning. In a short video clip on Instagram, she says: "We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Oil kills, gas kills, coal kills. It has never been so important to protest in human history because we are faced with a choice: Protest or die."

The activists "peacefully expressed their opposition by displaying banners reading 'Oil kills' and 'Sign the treaty'", the organization reported.

According to a dpa photographer, there are at least two activists on the southern runway at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER). There is a hole in the fence. The police were deployed and a helicopter was circling over the site.

Flight operations at BER were temporarily interrupted, but were resumed shortly before 7:00 a.m., according to the federal police. There was initially no information from the airport.

Am #Airport #Nürnberg kommt es derzeit zu einem Polizeieinsatz. Zwei Personen haben sich auf das Rollfeld begeben und haben sich dort festgeklebt. Wir werden hier weiter berichten. #Nbg1508 pic.twitter.com/9kyQkGwQRv — Polizei Mittelfranken (@PolizeiMFR) August 15, 2024

According to a police spokesperson, flight operations in Nuremberg have been suspended until further notice.

Flight operations at Cologne/Bonn Airport are also currently suspended due to a police operation because of the climate activists' protest action.

Two people were stuck on an access road to a runway, said a spokesperson for the federal police. They were to be removed in the morning. A search was also underway for a third person who may also be on the apron, the spokesman said. A hole had been discovered in a fence on the airport grounds.

