The Last Generation Climate Initiative launched protests in several German cities on Thursday. According to the organization, two activists in orange high-visibility vests entered each of the airports in Berlin-Brandenburg, Stuttgart, Nuremberg, Cologne-Bonn and Karlsruhe. dpa photographers on site confirmed the events.
Anja Windl from the Last Generation gained unauthorized access to Stuttgart Airport on Thursday morning. In a short video clip on Instagram, she says: "We refuse to die for fossil fuels. Oil kills, gas kills, coal kills. It has never been so important to protest in human history because we are faced with a choice: Protest or die."
The activists "peacefully expressed their opposition by displaying banners reading 'Oil kills' and 'Sign the treaty'", the organization reported.
According to a dpa photographer, there are at least two activists on the southern runway at Berlin-Brandenburg Airport (BER). There is a hole in the fence. The police were deployed and a helicopter was circling over the site.
Flight operations at BER were temporarily interrupted, but were resumed shortly before 7:00 a.m., according to the federal police. There was initially no information from the airport.
According to a police spokesperson, flight operations in Nuremberg have been suspended until further notice.
Flight operations at Cologne/Bonn Airport are also currently suspended due to a police operation because of the climate activists' protest action.
Two people were stuck on an access road to a runway, said a spokesperson for the federal police. They were to be removed in the morning. A search was also underway for a third person who may also be on the apron, the spokesman said. A hole had been discovered in a fence on the airport grounds.