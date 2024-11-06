Before his dismissal, Christian Lindner had suggested that the traffic light parties should jointly seek new elections for the beginning of 2025 as quickly as possible in order to enable a new government for Germany "in an orderly and dignified manner". In this case, the FDP would have been prepared to jointly adopt the highly controversial supplementary budget for 2024 and be part of a caretaker government.
The leaders of the SPD, Greens and FDP had previously spent two and a half hours discussing ways out of the traffic light crisis. The main issue was how to plug the billion-euro hole in the 2025 budget and get the badly battered German economy back on track.