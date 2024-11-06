The German Finance Minister Christian Lindner wanted to leave the traffic light coalition, but was dismissed by the Chancellor beforehand. Anna Ross/dpa

Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz has dismissed Finance Minister Christian Lindner. This means that the German traffic light coalition is at an end. What happens next is currently completely open.

Andreas Fischer

The most important facts in brief German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) has pre-empted Finance Minister Christian Lindner by dismissing him.

Apparently, Lindner wanted to terminate the traffic light coalition with the SPD and the Greens tomorrow, Thursday.

Lindner had previously demanded a radically different economic and financial policy from the coalition partners in a new policy paper, whereupon the Chancellor had invited both Finance Minister Lindner and Economics Minister Robert Habeck to crisis talks in the Chancellery.

At one of these talks, Lindner is said to have proposed early elections in January and a caretaker government, which Scholz rejected. Show more

