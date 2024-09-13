Storms in Europe Czech Republic: Thousands have to leave their homes - several missing persons +++ Poland: "The coming hours will be tough"
Stefan Michel
14.9.2024
The predicted heavy rainfall in Eastern Europe has begun. People in Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, as well as in parts of Austria and Germany, are expecting the deluge.
21.29 hrs
Czech Republic: Thousands are evacuated
Due to the threat of flooding, evacuations in the Czech Republic are being extended. In Opava on the border with Poland, thousands of people had to be brought to safety, as the authorities announced on Saturday evening. The city's largest prefabricated housing estate is among those affected. The river of the same name, Opava, a tributary of the Oder, has already overflowed its banks in some places. There were fears of a flood of the century or even a stronger flood than the 1997 disaster. Hundreds of people in other places in the region also had to leave their homes.
According to the police, several people were missing. Near Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains, a car plunged into a raging torrent. One occupant was able to escape to the shore, but there was no trace of three others. In Jankovice, a 54-year-old man fell into a flooding stream during clean-up work and never resurfaced.
The highest flood alert level "Danger" was in force at around 80 water level measuring stations in the Czech Republic. This means that there is a danger to life and limb or a threat of major damage to property. The north-east of the country was particularly affected. A danger level was declared in the administrative regions of Moravia-Silesia and Olomouc (Olomouc). The army provided helicopters for relief operations. Members of the government met in Prague for another crisis meeting.
20.31 hrs
Austria: Fire brigade and Red Cross in action
The flood situation in the flooded areas of Austria continues to worsen as the rain continues to fall. Chancellor Karl Nehammer told the ORF radio station on Saturday evening. The army is ready to provide support.
24 municipalities have been declared disaster areas due to the risk of flooding. The situation is particularly precarious in the Waldviertel region in Lower Austria north of Vienna. The Kamp, a tributary of the Danube, has already flooded massively there.
In many places, the fire department and Red Cross are helping to evacuate particularly endangered buildings and bring people to safety.
Rainfall is expected to continue during the night. The Ottenstein am Kamp reservoir is threatening to overflow. Masses of water had been drained there since Monday in order to increase the capacity for the expected rainwater. However, the limit is likely to be reached on Sunday, according to the emergency services. Meteorologists do not expect the weather to improve slightly until Sunday.
18.04 hrs
Poland expects flood wave in the Oder
After continuous rain in Poland, the Silesian city of Opole is preparing for a flood wave in the Oder. The water level will be around five meters on Sunday morning, the city administration announced on Saturday. It could rise to a maximum of six meters by Monday. There is currently no danger to the population from the flooding. According to a city spokesperson, the normal water level of the Oder in Opole is around four meters.
The voivodeship of Opole in south-western Poland has so far been hit hardest by the storms. The situation is most difficult in the district around Prudnik on the border with the Czech Republic and in the neighboring district of Nysa, said Interior Minister Tomasz Siemoniak. "The coming hours will be tough. We must expect many new incidents and dangers. Once again, I appeal to residents and citizens to listen to the instructions of the services, especially when it comes to evacuation."
17.15 hrs
Flood risk in eastern Saxony and Bavaria
Continuous rain east of the Elbe and Spree rivers is also causing the rivers in eastern Saxony to swell. According to the state flood center's map, the Neisse in Zittau has been raised to alert level 2 with a level of 2.48 meters. The authorities are appealing to residents to take precautions. At the Gröditz gauge on the Löbauer Wasser (Spree area), alert level 2 is in force with a water level of 2.32 meters.
In the south and south-east of Bavaria, many people are filling sandbags after hours of rainfall because rivers are threatening to flood or groundwater is pushing upwards. In some places, rail links are down, underpasses are closed and fields are flooded.
In Passau, areas of the old town will probably be closed in the evening as a precaution. Winter tires and snow shovels are needed at high altitudes in the Alps - and all this in the middle of September.
5.01 pm
Czech Republic and Poland evacuate houses
In the Czech Republic in the eastern administrative region of Moravia-Silesia, the authorities estimate that hundreds, if not thousands, of people will have to be evacuated from their homes to safety. A state of danger has been declared there and in the region around Olomouc (Olomouc). Even small streams turned into raging torrents. In some places, people had to be brought to safety by boat. Pictures showed flooded streets with floating cars. The army was on standby to help.
A clinic also had to be evacuated due to the flooding. More than 180 patients from the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Brno were gradually transferred to other facilities, according to the hospital's management.
Continuous rain is also causing rivers to swell in south-western Poland. Since Friday morning, more rain has fallen there than during the so-called millennium flood of 1997. 161.5 millimetres fell in Jarnoltowek in the Silesian region of Opole within 24 hours, according to the Meteorological Institute (IMGW).
The mayor of Jarnoltowek ordered the evacuation of residents whose houses were located below a reservoir. This threatened to overflow.
Poland's second-largest city, Krakow, is also struggling with flooding after heavy rainfall. Citizens who want to protect their buildings themselves can pick up sandbags at 28 locations in the city, the city administration wrote on X. Public transport in the southern Polish metropolis with around 800,000 inhabitants was temporarily disrupted on Saturday after several underpasses in the city center were filled with water. Streetcars and buses had to be temporarily diverted. In the afternoon, the city administration reported that the problems had been resolved.
4.37 p.m.
Tips from Poland: "Leave the car in 15 centimetres of water"
In view of extreme rainfall, Polish broadcaster TVN24 has given drivers tips on what to do in the event of sudden flooding. In areas with many concreted and asphalted surfaces, it sometimes only takes between 30 minutes and two hours for a critical amount of water to accumulate, according to a special program on the storms.
The first warning level begins at just 15 centimetres of water on the road. "This is the threshold at which the car loses its steering ability. Pull over to the side of the road, leave your car and look for a safe place."
It becomes even more dangerous when the water reaches a height of 60 centimetres. "Then the car is washed away and the occupants can no longer get out." Even parked vehicles could then become a danger to third parties if they are swept away by the water.
This morning, the fire department in Kalkow near the Silesian town of Opole rescued a woman from her car. She had driven her car over a heavily flooded road and was swept off the road by the masses of water. The portal Nowiny Nyskie showed pictures of the small car with the hood and windscreen already submerged in the water.
16.14 hrs
Austria declares some municipalities a disaster area
Operations centers in Austria have declared more than a dozen communities as disaster areas due to the ongoing heavy rainfall. In the Waldviertel region around 120 kilometers northwest of Vienna, floods are expected that occur only once every 100 years on a long-term average.
The emergency services are preparing to bring people to safety as a precaution. There are fears that the Ottenstein reservoir could overflow. In view of the predicted storms, water has already been drained there since Monday to create more space, said the spokesperson for energy supplier EVN.
An overflow would cause considerable flooding on the Kamp, a tributary of the Danube. According to current forecasts, the values for a 100-year flood could be exceeded in the lower reaches of the river. A 20 to 30-year flood is expected on the Danube.
The ground is completely saturated. Up to 150 millimetres of rain have already fallen in some places since Thursday. By the night from Sunday to Monday, up to 230 millimetres of rain are forecast in some places. There are also strong winds.
12.36 pm
At least four dead due to flooding in Romania
Heavy rain and severe flooding have claimed the first lives in the south-eastern European EU country of Romania. At least four people died in the floods in Galati County in the eastern region of Moldova, as the news agency Mediafax reported, citing civil protection authorities.
The victims were mainly elderly people, including two women aged 96 and 86. A further 90 people were evacuated, wrote the news portal "digi24.ro".
The water masses reached a height of up to 1.7 meters in the affected villages, the reports continued. People had climbed onto the roofs of houses to avoid being swept away by the floods. 200 firefighters were deployed and an army helicopter had set course for the disaster area. Rescue workers assume that many elderly people, whose freedom of movement is restricted, are still trapped in their homes in the flooded areas.
Heavy rain also caused flooded streets and cellars in other parts of Romania. The storm was caused by Cyclone "Boris", which had raged over the Adriatic just two days ago and caused flooding in Croatia in particular.
12.21 p.m.
Four dead due to flooding in Romania
Four people have died as a result of flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Romania, according to the AFP news agency. Rescue workers announced on Saturday that four people had been found dead in the south-eastern region of Galati. "There was flooding due to the heavy rainfall" and dozens of people had to be rescued across the country.
A video from the rescue services showed dozens of houses along the Danube under water. Head of government Marcel Ciolacu was expected in the flood area.
Preparations have also been underway in Poland, the Czech Republic, Austria, Slovakia and Hungary since Thursday due to the expected flooding caused by the continuous rainfall. Numerous events had to be canceled due to the storms with squalls.
10.15 a.m.
Tens of thousands of households in the Czech Republic without power
More than 60,000 households in the Czech Republic are without electricity due to the storms in Eastern Europe. This was reported by the CTK agency with reference to the energy suppliers. The administrative region around Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe) in the north-west of the country on the border with Saxony was the worst affected.
There alone, more than 20,000 households were temporarily without electricity. The reason given was that trees fell on the overhead lines due to the soaked ground and strong winds.
The Czech Republic is struggling with heavy and in some places extreme rainfall. Many rivers and streams flooded. In the municipality of Siroka Niva in the Bruntal district in the east of the country, around 40 people had to be evacuated from their homes to safety as a precaution. The village of Visnova in the Liberec district in northern Bohemia could only be reached by a heavy off-road fire department truck due to flooded roads.
There were also problems with rail traffic: Trees that had fallen onto the tracks blocked several lines. A replacement bus service was set up between the West Bohemian spa town of Frantiskovy Lazne (Franzensbad) and Bad Brambach in Saxony. The Czech state railroad (CD) allows travelers to return their tickets for journeys in the period up to Sunday without cancellation fees.
8.00 a.m.
Flood alert in the Czech Republic: authorities announce warning level 3
Heavy continuous rain has led to flood alerts on many rivers and streams in the Czech Republic. The highest warning level 3 (danger) was in force at more than 25 water level stations on Saturday morning, for example in Spindleruv Mlyn (Spindleruv Mlyn) on the upper reaches of the Elbe.
Water levels were expected to continue to rise over the weekend. Particularly heavy rain fell in the Jeseníky Mountains and the Krkonoše Mountains, but also in southern Bohemia and northern Moravia.
According to the Czech weather service CHMU, 100 to 170 millimeters of precipitation fell in the most affected regions in the last 24 hours. In Mikulovice in the Jesenik district, masses of water from the surrounding fields flooded houses and roads. The Bela, a tributary of the Glatzer Neisse, also caused problems there. The fire departments erected barriers made of sandbags at numerous bodies of water. Trees fell in many places due to the soaked ground. Several railroad lines were interrupted.
In Prague, preparations for the expected flooding of the Vltava were in full swing. Flood barriers were to be erected along the banks in other parts of the city. Shipping traffic was suspended. The peak was expected in the Czech capital on Sunday night with a flow rate of around 1000 cubic meters of water per second.
On the Elbe in Usti nad Labem (Aussig an der Elbe), the situation was still calm with normal water levels. The course of the major rivers in the Czech Republic is regulated by numerous dams. According to earlier information from Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, there was recently around 879 million cubic meters of free capacity nationwide to hold back the masses of water.
Saturday, 14.09.2024 - 7. 13 o'clock
Floods in the Czech Republic and Poland - two towns evacuated
Warsaw/Prague - In Poland and the Czech Republic, water levels in many rivers have risen sharply after persistent rainfall. Two villages near the city of Opole in Silesia had to be evacuated. In the Czech Republic, the third flood level was declared in several regions, as reported by the CTK news agency.
Elsewhere, sudden heavy rain caused flooding. Czech television published footage on X from the village of Mikulovice near the border with Poland. The footage shows how the masses of water flooded houses, garages and streets in the early morning. "The water flowed down into the village from the surrounding fields," it said.
The fire department offered residents the chance to take shelter in the local gymnasium. So far, however, no one has taken advantage of this. In Budweis (Ceske Budejovice) in southern Bohemia, firefighters have been erecting flood protection walls since Friday evening. They loaded sandbags on the Maltsch River and erected a prefabricated barrier on the banks of the Vltava.
According to meteorologists, the water levels of the rivers in the Czech Republic will continue to rise over the weekend. In some places, it has already rained 50 to 110 liters per square meter since Friday.
The situation is also serious in south-western Poland. In the Opole region, the Biala Glucholaska river overflowed its banks. From the village of Glucholazy near the border with the Czech Republic, 400 residents had to be evacuated to safety. Interior Minister Tomasz Simoniak was at the scene and posted pictures of the rescue workers' work on X. One hundred firefighters and 60 police officers were deployed in the village, Simoniak wrote.
Some residents also had to be evacuated from the village of Morow because the Mora River had burst its banks. In total, the fire department responded to 400 calls in the region. The Meteorological Institute continues to expect persistent rainfall. The alarm level has already been exceeded at 35 water measuring stations, the institute announced on X.
11 p.m.
Rain without end: Czech Republic and eastern Germany prepare for flooding
As here in the Czech Republic, it is raining so much in Germany and its eastern neighbors that flooding is imminent. The Czech government says it is preparing for the worst. It fears such severe flooding, which statistically only occurs once a century. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall there up to and including Sunday.
The situation could also worsen in Germany: The Elbe could bring flood waters to Saxony, the Oder to Brandenburg. The situation is already tense due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge in Dresden. Meanwhile, emergency services are working flat out to clear debris out of the way.
22:27
Fire department in the Czech Republic deployed more than 1700 times
The Czech fire department is in constant operation due to the heavy storms with heavy rain. According to the fire department, 1736 call-outs had been registered by 6 p.m. on Friday evening. The number of traffic accidents is increasing, the Czech fire department said on X. "We are once again urgently warning against driving on rivers in flood, which is life-threatening recklessness in these conditions. Unfortunately, there were also such incidents today," the fire department said.
Za pátek 13. září evidujeme do 18h celkem 1 736 událostí.— Hasičský záchranný sbor ČR (@hasici_cr) September 13, 2024
🛠️ Z toho je 1398 technických pomocí. Patří sem zejména výjezdy k odstranění spadlých dřevin z vozovek a koryt potoků,
rozvoz pytlů s pískem na žádost místních samospráv a čerpání vody.
🚧 Roste i počet dopravních nehod. pic.twitter.com/5BJRl5wR44
7.33 p.m.
Rain roller also moves over Switzerland during the night
During the night, the area of precipitation rolling in from Eastern Europe also reaches Switzerland. On the northern slopes of the Alps and in eastern and central Switzerland, precipitation is expected to continue in places. The snow line is between 1200 and 1500 meters. The rain forecast from "meteonews" shows the expected probability of precipitation at 1 am. During the course of the night, the rain area will move further south.
5.51 pm
Austria expects up to 300 liters of rain
Weather experts in Austria are expecting massive amounts of rain with flooding and landslides in the coming days. From Friday to Tuesday, 100 to 200 liters of rain per square meter could fall in most of the Alpine country, according to the state meteorology institute Geosphere Austria. In parts of Lower Austria and Upper Austria, it could even exceed 300 liters. Along the Danube, emergency services are preparing for floods that occur every 10 to 15 years, according to the authorities. Among other things, mobile flood protection systems were set up and sandbags were filled.
2.59 pm
Meteorological service sees Vienna at the center of the precipitation
3.09 pm
Flood center warns of rising Elbe in Saxony
After heavy rain in the Czech Republic, a sharp rise in the water level of the Elbe is expected in the eastern German state of Saxony at the weekend. Alert level 1 is expected to be reached at the Schöna gauge on Saturday evening.
For Dresden, this is expected early Sunday morning, as the state flood center informed in a warning message. Riesa is currently expected to be affected during the course of Sunday, Torgau on Monday.
"The water levels will continue to rise very quickly into the alert level 3 range," said the experts. The highest water levels at the Elbe gauges in Saxony are currently expected from Wednesday and Thursday next week.
According to the information, the cause of the swelling of the Elbe is heavy rainfall in the Elbe and Vltava catchment areas in the Czech Republic. After heavy rainfall there in the past 24 hours, further rainfall of 100 to 250 liters per square meter is expected by Monday.
Die neue 10-Uhr-Prognose vom Landeshochwasserzentrum für die Elbe in #Dresden. Demnach wird am Sonntag wohl schon Pegel von über 5 Metern überschritten, Alarmstufe 2— Andreas Szabó ~ @reDDakteur (@reDDakteur) September 13, 2024
Stufe 2 bedeutet laufende Kontrolle, ggf. Sicherungsmaßnahmen, ggf. Vorbereitung von Evakuierungen. pic.twitter.com/tGA9EOb4bw
2.07 pm
Slovakia wants to prevent flooding in the capital
The authorities in Slovakia are preparing to flood specific areas in the Zahorie region, which borders Austria and the Czech Republic, in order to prevent major damage from flooding. In cooperation with the fire department, suitable areas are already being sought out for this purpose, Environment Minister Tomas Taraba told the news agency TASR. If necessary, the flood waters of the border river Morava should be diverted before they reach the Danube in Bratislava.
The Slovakian capital is located directly at the confluence of the Danube and Morava rivers in the border triangle with Hungary and Austria.
Taraba expects the Morava to flood once in a century, as he said. Apart from the Morava region, there is a threat of flooding, especially in the rural districts of northern western Slovakia bordering the Czech Republic, according to the state weather service SHMU. The fire departments there and in Bratislava had already been in action since Thursday evening due to several trees that had fallen onto parked cars and roadways.
Areas on the outskirts of Bratislava were last flooded in the summer of 2013. However, the actual center with the historic old town was still sufficiently protected by flood barriers.
Stavanie protipovodňovej pieskovej hrádze na Tyršovom nábreží v Bratislave pre stúpajúcu hladinu Dunaja. #SITA #domace #spravy #dunaj #bratislava #donau #flood #slovakia pic.twitter.com/MpRGxiFW56— Sita.sk (@webnovinysk) June 5, 2024
12.28 pm
Czech Republic braces itself against floods
Preparations for impending floods are underway along the rivers in the Czech Republic. The government has convened a crisis team. The outflow from the dams on the Vltava has been "rapidly increased", announced Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny on Platform X. On Friday, more than 300 cubic meters per second were discharged. The measure is intended to keep the capacities in the reservoirs free for the masses of water expected later.
Developments in Germany's neighboring country are currently being monitored particularly closely in Dresden due to the collapse of the Carola Bridge. The Vltava flows into the Elbe north of Prague.
In Prague's historic city center, the fire department closed the sluices to the Certovka (Devil's Stream), a side channel of the Vltava. Flood protection walls were to be erected along the riverbank promenade during the course of the day. The Czech weather service has extended its warning of heavy to extreme rainfall for the weekend to most of the country. The situation could become particularly critical in the east of the Czech Republic. According to forecasts, up to 400 liters of precipitation per square meter could fall in Jesenik in the Jeseníky Mountains up to and including Sunday.
Numerous events have been canceled for safety reasons, including the wine festival in Znojmo in southern Moravia, which attracts tens of thousands of visitors every year. A popular amateur cycling race up Jested, Liberec's local mountain, was also canceled. People in flooded areas were called upon to have their evacuation kit ready and to empty cellars. Firefighters filled thousands of sandbags as a precaution.
Aktualizovaná předpověď ukazuje zvýšený přítok vody do Vltavské kaskády. @povodivltavy proto v 7:30 razantně zvýšilo odtok z kaskády na 300 m3/s. Některá města a obce v Jihočeském kraji staví protipovodňová opatření, preventivní stavba bariér začne i na některých místech Prahy.— Marek Výborný (@MarekVyborny) September 13, 2024
13.36 hrs
Continuous rain in Poland - authorities warn of flooding
The authorities in Poland have called on citizens to take precautions in the event of flooding due to persistent rainfall. People living near rivers on the first floor should prepare for flooding, Deputy Interior Minister Wieslaw Lesniakiewicz told the radio station Rmf.fm. Garages should be cleared and cars parked in a safe place. "There may also be situations where there is temporarily no drinking water or no electricity."
The Meteorological Institute issued a flood warning for the voivodeships of Lower Silesia, Opole, Silesia and Lesser Poland due to the heavy rainfall expected in the coming days. Up to 150 liters of water per square meter could fall there, it said in a statement.
Prime Minister Donald Tusk took part in a meeting of the crisis team. One third of the town in Lower Silesia was flooded during the Oder flood in 1997.
The situation should not be underestimated, but there was no nationwide danger and no cause for panic, Tusk said after the meeting. "If something is to be expected - and we want to be prepared for this - then it will be local flooding or so-called flash floods, i.e. localized flooding."
The army and all uniformed services are on standby, wrote Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz on X. Boats, amphibious vehicles and heavy equipment are also prepared for deployment.
"What can be expected, and this is what we want to be prepared for, is local flooding, or so-called flash floods, located particularly in mountainous areas," said Polish Prime Minister @donaldtusk, as southwestern #Poland prepares for the threat of #flooding. pic.twitter.com/fZIBfG6HVB— TVP World (@TVPWorld_com) September 13, 2024
11.25 a.m.
Austria's railroads advise against travel
Due to the expected heavy rainfall and storms in Austria, the Austrian Federal Railways have issued a travel warning. All passengers have been asked to postpone non-urgent train journeys between Friday and Sunday.
Tickets already booked remain valid until 18.9. Alternatively, ÖBB can also refund the ticket price, as the company announced.
The railroad line between Bad Hofgastein and Bad Gastein in Salzburger Land was already closed on Friday night due to heavy snowfall. Several roads in Austria were blocked due to fallen trees or broken down vehicles. Other routes, such as the Grossglockner High Alpine Road, were closed for safety reasons. Snow chains were compulsory in some areas.
So far, no major storm damage has been reported. In the southern province of Carinthia, the situation eased again on Friday. No major flood risks are expected along the rivers, according to the state's hydrographic service.
7.26 a.m.
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden collapsed
Another section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden has collapsed during demolition work. According to a police spokesman this morning, it is the bridge with tram tracks that had already partially collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night. Another bridge with lanes for cars was still standing. The bridge was considered to be in extreme danger of collapsing.
On Thursday afternoon, it was announced that the damaged section of the Carola Bridge in Dresden was to be completely demolished. Preparatory measures for a controlled demolition were underway, said fire department spokesman Michael Klahre.
The so-called Bridge C, of which a 100-metre-long section had collapsed into the Elbe on Wednesday night, was in acute danger of collapsing and could not be held in place. According to Klahre, laser measurements had shown that the remains of this bridge were slowly sinking.
Time is pressing for the emergency services: The Elbe is predicted to flood from Sunday, which would significantly exacerbate the danger once again, according to the Dresden fire department.
The possible flooding is due to heavy rainfall expected in the Czech Republic. According to the state flood center, 200 liters of precipitation per square meter are expected to fall within 72 hours in the Czech Republic and southern Poland, including the Jizera Mountains and the Giant Mountains, by Monday. In the upper mountain regions, as much as 350 liters are possible. Continuous rain is also expected in eastern Saxony. In addition to the Elbe, flood warnings are also to be issued for the Lausitzer Neisse and the Spree.
The approximately 400-metre-long bridge consisted of a total of three spans, which are connected by so-called crossbeams. A large section of bridge span C collapsed on Wednesday night.