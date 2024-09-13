21.29 hrs

Due to the threat of flooding, evacuations in the Czech Republic are being extended. In Opava on the border with Poland, thousands of people had to be brought to safety, as the authorities announced on Saturday evening. The city's largest prefabricated housing estate is among those affected. The river of the same name, Opava, a tributary of the Oder, has already overflowed its banks in some places. There were fears of a flood of the century or even a stronger flood than the 1997 disaster. Hundreds of people in other places in the region also had to leave their homes.

According to the police, several people were missing. Near Jesenik in the Jesenik Mountains, a car plunged into a raging torrent. One occupant was able to escape to the shore, but there was no trace of three others. In Jankovice, a 54-year-old man fell into a flooding stream during clean-up work and never resurfaced.

The highest flood alert level "Danger" was in force at around 80 water level measuring stations in the Czech Republic. This means that there is a danger to life and limb or a threat of major damage to property. The north-east of the country was particularly affected. A danger level was declared in the administrative regions of Moravia-Silesia and Olomouc (Olomouc). The army provided helicopters for relief operations. Members of the government met in Prague for another crisis meeting.