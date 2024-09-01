According to forecasts, the far-right AfD has become the strongest party in a German federal state for the first time.

According to police reports, around 400 people protested against the rise of the right-wing populist AfD in the Thuringian state elections in front of the parliament building in Erfurt.

Over the past few days, demonstrators had repeatedly tried to persuade as many people as possible not to vote for the Alternative for Germany (AfD). According to projections, the AfD received 32 to 33 percent of the vote in the election. This makes it the strongest political force in a German federal state for the first time. The Thuringian AfD has been classified as proven right-wing extremist by the domestic secret service (Verfassungsschutz) for years.

Höcke: "This fills me with pride and satisfaction"

Following his party's election success, Thuringia's AfD lead candidate Björn Höcke has laid claim to government leadership in the state. "We are ready to take on government responsibility," said Höcke on ARD television on Sunday. It is a "good tradition that the strongest party invites people to talks", he emphasized.

According to projections, the AfD became the strongest party in the state parliament in Sunday's state election. "This fills me with great, great, great pride and satisfaction," said Höcke. The sovereign had "clearly cast his vote today, and he has said that there is no business as usual, we need change, and change will only come with the AfD".

Björn Höcke, party and parliamentary group leader of the AfD in Thuringia, arrives at the AfD election party in Erfurt. Michael Kappeler/KEYSTONE

Höcke said: "I think the old parties should practise humility first". He turned against "the stupid firewall talk, the stupid firewall posturing". That had to be over. The other parties have ruled out government cooperation with the AfD, which is classified by the Office for the Protection of the Constitution in Thuringia as a confirmed right-wing extremist party.

Projections put the AfD ahead in Thuringia

According to calculations by ARD and ZDF, the AfD is far ahead of the second-placed Christian Democrats in the state elections in Thuringia. The latter are just ahead in neighboring Saxony.

The newly founded left-wing populist alliance Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) achieved double digits from a standing start. Disaster is looming for the parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "traffic light" coalition (SPD, FDP, Greens).

According to forecasts, the AfD achieved between 30.5 and 33.5 percent in Thuringia (2019: 23.4 percent), its best result ever in a state election. The Christian Democrats achieved 24.5% (2019: 21.8%), while the ruling Left Party plummeted to between 11.5% and 12.5% (2019: 31.0%). The newly founded Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), a split-off from the Left Party, recorded 14.5 to 16% from a standing start.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats achieved a meagre 6.5 to 7.0 percent (2019: 8.2 percent), while the Greens were kicked out of parliament with 4 percent (2019: 5.2 percent). The FDP clearly failed to reach the five percent threshold with 1.0 to 1.3 percent (2019: 5.0 percent).

Saxony: Left and FDP below the five percent hurdle

According to forecasts, the AfD received 30 to 31.5 percent in Saxony (2019: 27.5 percent), just behind Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer's Christian Democrats with 31.5 to 32 percent (2019: 32.1 percent). The BSW, which was competing for the first time, also came third here with 11.5 to 12.0 percent. The Left Party slumped to 4.0 to 4.5 percent (2019: 10.4 percent). The SPD, which is traditionally weak in Saxony, landed at 8.5 percent (2019: 7.7 percent), while the Greens came in at 5 to 5.5 percent (2019: 8.6 percent). With around 1 percent (2019: 4.5 percent), the FDP once again failed to make it into the state parliament.

According to ARD, the AfD would have 30 seats in Thuringia, the CDU 24, the BSW 15, the Left 12 and the SPD 7. As no other party wants to work with the AfD, forming a government in Erfurt could prove difficult.

In Saxony, the CDU would have 43 seats, the AfD 41, the BSW 16, the SPD 12 and the Greens 8. If these forecasts are confirmed, CDU Prime Minister Michael Kretschmer could continue his coalition with the SPD and Greens, which has been in place since 2019. Just under five million eligible voters are called to cast their ballots in the two federal states combined. In total, just over seven percent of the German population live in the two states, but they were particularly in the spotlight due to the expected strong performance of the AfD.

