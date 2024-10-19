Martin Sellner was taken away by the police in Kreuzlingen TG on Saturday morning (archive image). Keystone

The Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner entered Switzerland on Saturday. The man, who has been banned from entering the country, has been arrested.

The Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner arrived in Switzerland on Saturday.

The man who was banned from entering the country has been arrested. Show more

The Austrian right-wing extremist Martin Sellner entered Switzerland on Saturday despite being banned from entering the country. The Thurgau cantonal police arrested him in Kreuzlingen TG.

Sellner crossed the border into Switzerland near Constance (Germany) and was immediately taken away by the Thurgau cantonal police, as can be seen on a video streamed live by Sellner on Saturday morning.

At the request of the Keystone-SDA news agency, the Thurgau cantonal police confirmed that they had stopped a 35-year-old person and taken him away for further investigation.

Staged or real?

The video that Sellner published on the internet shows several officers approaching the man. "You are in Switzerland," one officer can be heard saying. Sellner then asks in surprise: "Is this Switzerland already?",

It has not yet been possible to clarify whether this was actually an oversight or whether the incident was staged.

Sellner was due to give a lecture in the canton of Zurich on Saturday evening. The Federal Office of Police (fedpol) therefore issued him an entry ban on October 11 until October 27.

The Austrian right-wing extremist attracted a great deal of attention this year with his book "Remigration - a proposal". In it, he calls for the deportation of numerous people with foreign roots from European countries.

