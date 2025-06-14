The booklet aims to explain deportation to children. Frontex/Screenshot

A children's booklet from the EU border protection agency Frontex is causing fierce criticism online. The booklet explains deportations in simple language.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you Frontex has published a 169-page brochure designed to prepare children for their deportation.

It explains in child-friendly language what happens on the return journey.

The booklet is causing outrage online - many find it heartless and cynical. Show more

A brochure published by the EU border protection agency Frontex is currently causing a fierce reaction online. The booklet entitled "My guide to returning" is aimed at children who have to leave Europe with their families. It explains in simple language, with illustrations and space for personal notes, what happens when they are deported.

The brochure is part of a complete package of 169 pages. In addition to the version for children aged between six and eleven, there is also an edition for teenagers and an activity booklet to fill in. According to Frontex, the material is intended to help families explain the return to the country of origin - and to take away children's fear of the unknown.

This is not going down well online. On the short messaging service Bluesky, many users accuse Frontex of cynicism and contempt for humanity.

The children are supposed to report on a page about their friends - but they are no longer allowed to see them after the abolition. Frontex/Screenshot

One user named Sabine writes: "My deportation - the friendly Frontex activity book for the whole family", accompanied by a vomit emoji. Others make fun of the child-friendly design or react in horror. One user called Basil commented: "For everyone who has always wanted to draw a children's book - but hates children."

The brochure was published back in 2023, but went largely unnoticed at the time. It was only the debate on social media that brought it to the public's attention.

Media outlets are now also reporting on the booklet. One editor published a sharp comment on Netzpolitik.org: "Anyone who doesn't shudder with disgust has no heart." He continued: "The European Union has rarely communicated in a more disgusting way: inhumane, heartless and shameful."