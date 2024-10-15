A banner in front of a Sikh temple in British Columbia shows the photo of murdered Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. (archive picture) Image: Keystone

Following the murder of a Canadian Sikh activist, relations between India and Canada have deteriorated significantly. Now the dispute is escalating further.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the ongoing dispute between India and Canada following the murder of a Canadian activist from the Sikh religious community, the two countries have expelled several diplomats from each other.

The government in Ottawa accused India of being involved in a criminal network aimed at intimidating and harassing Sikh followers in Canada and expelled the highest-ranking Indian diplomat in Canada as well as several others.

India rejected the allegations and in return decided to expel six Canadian diplomats.

The case of the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 brought bilateral relations to a low point. Show more

According to India's foreign ministry, it summoned the chargé d'affaires of the Canadian embassy, Stewart Wheeler, and informed him of his expulsion. In a statement, it also said that India no longer had confidence that the current Canadian government could guarantee the security of Indian diplomats in Canada. India had rejected a Canadian statement that Indian diplomats were considered "persons of interest" in the context of ongoing investigations.

The case surrounding the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June 2023 brought bilateral relations to a low point. Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused the Indian government of deliberately killing the Canadian with Indian roots. New Delhi denied the accusations. Nijjar was a well-known advocate of an independent state for Sikhs on Indian territory. Indian authorities had been looking for him for a long time and accused him of "terrorism".

With almost 800,000 followers, the Sikh religious community in Canada is the largest outside of India.

