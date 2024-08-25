The Taliban continue to restrict the rights of women in Afghanistan. (archive picture) Bild: Ebrahim Noroozi/AP/dpa

The UN Representation in Afghanistan is deeply concerned about a new so-called virtue law in Afghanistan. The law once again restricts the rights of women and girls.

The UN Representation in Afghanistan is deeply concerned about a new so-called virtue law in Afghanistan. The regulations issued by the Islamist Taliban massively restrict people and strengthen the so-called morality police, according to a statement.

With this law, the ruling Taliban are once again curtailing the rights of women and girls in particular. According to the law, women must cover their faces and bodies in the presence of men who are not related to them. A woman's voice is considered intimate, so they are also forbidden to sing, read aloud or recite in public. For men, the law prescribes beard and trouser length. Homosexuality and music are also prohibited.

UN: law disregards diversity

"It is a worrying vision for the future of Afghanistan," said the UN Special Envoy for Afghanistan, Rosa Otunbayeva. The law complicates any effort by the international community to find a way to deal with the Taliban, who have been back in power since August 2021.

In the past, the morality police have already issued similar guidelines to those now contained in the law. However, women in cities such as Kabul can still be seen on the streets unaccompanied by men and with their faces uncovered. Afghan women's rights activists are now expressing concerns that there will be even greater restrictions on women in the future.

"After decades of war and in the midst of a terrible humanitarian crisis, the Afghan people deserve better than to be threatened or imprisoned for being late for prayer, glancing at a member of the opposite sex who is not a family member, or holding a photo of a loved one," Otunbayeva said.

