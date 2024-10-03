The investigation into the use of the Sarco suicide capsule continues. Keystone

At the request of Swiss authorities, the Dutch police have searched the premises of the inventor of the "Sarco" suicide capsule. This was confirmed by the state at the request of media representatives.

Stefan Michel

Switzerland is taking further action against Philip Nitschke, the inventor of the "Sarco" suicide capsule. As has now become known, the Dutch police raided premises where he works on Monday.

The officers carried outthe raid because Swiss authorities asked them to do so. This was reported by the Dutch newspaper "de Volkskrant".

The premises are located in Haarlem, a city near Amsterdam. It is not known what the investigators were looking for.

On Monday, September 23, a woman took her own life for the first time in the capsule in a forest in the canton of Schaffhausen. This is not approved for use in Switzerland and its use was illegal.

The Schaffhausen police arrested several people.