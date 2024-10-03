Controversial suicide capsuleDutch police raid the home of Sarco inventor
Stefan Michel
3.10.2024
At the request of Swiss authorities, the Dutch police have searched the premises of the inventor of the "Sarco" suicide capsule. This was confirmed by the state at the request of media representatives.
03.10.2024, 11:31
03.10.2024, 12:58
Stefan Michel
No time? blue News summarizes for you
The Dutch police have raided the premises of the inventor of the Sarco suicide capsule.
The search of premises in Haarlem, near Amsterdam, took place at the request of Swiss authorities.