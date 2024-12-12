Tragic story: An 11-year-old girl was rescued. She appears to be the only survivor of a capsized refugee boat. (Symbolic image) Photo: Francisco Seco/AP/dpa sda

Alone on the open sea for days: an eleven-year-old girl from Sierra Leone was rescued after a boat accident off Lampedusa. German sea rescuers found her floating in the Mediterranean with lifebuoys.

SDA

No time? blue summarizes for you A German aid organization has rescued an eleven-year-old girl off Lampedusa who had been drifting alone in the Mediterranean for days after a boat accident.

The girl, presumably the only survivor of a migrant boat that set off from Sfax, was found wearing lifebuoys and a life jacket.

Italy continues to record many migrant arrivals across the Mediterranean, but fewer than in the previous year. Show more

Off the Italian island of Lampedusa, a German aid organization says it has rescued an eleven-year-old girl from drowning who was drifting alone in the Mediterranean. The crew of the sailing ship "Trotamar III" took the child on board in the early morning and then brought her to the island, according to the organization Compass Collective. There was initially no information from the Italian coastguard.

Off the Italian island of Lampedusa, a German aid organization says it has rescued an eleven-year-old girl from drowning who was drifting alone in the Mediterranean. The crew of the sailing ship "Trotamar III" took the child on board in the early morning and then brought her to the island, according to the organization Compass Collective. There was initially no information from the Italian coastguard.

The aid workers assume that the girl was traveling with more than 40 other people on a migrant boat in the central Mediterranean in order to reach Europe. The boat had therefore set off from the Tunisian city of Sfax. It sank a few days ago as a result of a strong storm. The girl is now said to be the only survivor.

Drifting alone in the open sea for two days

The child - from the West African state of Sierra Leone, according to the aid organization - had been drifting alone in the water with two lifebuoys and a lifejacket since the shipwreck. The crew had become aware of the girl through loud shouts. According to Compass Collective, the crew of the "Trotamar III" is supporting civilian sea rescue operations in the central Mediterranean. It is currently operating south of Lampedusa.

Time and again, people try to cross the Mediterranean to Lampedusa, Sicily or the Italian mainland by boat. This repeatedly leads to accidents with fatalities and missing persons. The Ministry of the Interior in Rome counted around 64,000 people who reached Italy on boats this year. In the same period last year, there were more than twice as many at around 153,100.