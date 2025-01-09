Alice Weidel prepares for her virtual conversation with Elon Musk in Berlin. KEYSTONE

Elon Musk meets Alice Weidel - at least virtually: on X, the US multi-billionaire and the AfD leader have used the attention surrounding their interview to promote their own Maga cause.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Elon Musk had a virtual conversation with Alice Weidel on X on January 9. Three points stand out.

Defying censorship: Weidel plays the victim role.

Musk's advertising for Weidel: How the American promotes the German.

What Musk and Weidel have in common. Show more

The richest man in the world asks the leader of the AfD for a public interview: In one hour and 13 minutes, Elon Musk and Alice Weidel talk about God and the world. The former is meant literally: Musk is "open to the idea". Weidel says she is still "searching".

190,000 people are there when the interview begins. The figure drops to 125,000 after five minutes, which is probably due to the initially somewhat tough conversation about energy policy. The duo then touch on the areas of economic, social and foreign policy - and also talk about Ukraine and the Middle East. Up to 209,000 people listen towards the end.

«The dinosaurs had no nuclear weapons.» Elon Musk With a view to the possibility that humans will have to leave the earth.

This is where Musk and Weidel get personal: the SpaceX boss says he has not yet seen "any signs of aliens" and, when asked, estimates how long it will be before humans fly to Mars - two to four years. The meaning of life and God are also discussed. The most important aspects of the interview in three points:

Defying censorship

After there was some excitement about the interview in Germany beforehand, Weidel thanks Musk right at the beginning for the chance to finally speak "openly". "Finally, I can speak without being interrupted," she says, probably with a view to appearances on German TV that have gone differently.

Weidel seeks the role of victim: the "mainstream media" would label her party. 150 EU bureaucrats monitored the conversation with Musk, which was "nothing more than censorship of free speech". Later, the 45-year-old warns: "Hitler also abolished free speech."

Musk-Booster für die AfD auf X: Durchschnittlich erreichte ein Post von Alice Weidel in den letzten 2 Wochen ca. 1 Mio. Impressions (links), mehrere wurden von Musk repostet. Ein himmelweiter Unterschied zur durchschnittlichen Reichweite in den letzten 12 Monaten (rechts). pic.twitter.com/J0n09RKDen — Johannes Hillje (@JHillje) January 9, 2025

On the other hand, criticism is important to her. "I don't want any yes-men," says Weidel. And she also defiantly emphasizes: "I say what I think." She actually does, and there is no question of censorship. On the contrary: 210,000 people from all over the world were in the stream.

The majority of people will not watch the 73 minutes later either, but will find out about them from the very mainstream media that demonizes the protagonists.

Musk's advertising for Weidel

The title of the event already reveals where the journey is heading: "Conversation with the leading candidate to lead Germany" is what Musk calls the stream. The American wants to promote the German - both with a view to the federal elections in February and on the home front.

She wants to present her AfD, he asks at the beginning. "That would be particularly helpful in America." When Musk asks Weidel about the Middle East conflict, she doesn't know the right answer. The 53-year-old follows up: "What people want to know" is whether she recognizes Israel's existence, which Weidel can answer in the affirmative.

«Sorry for being unsatisfactory.» Alice Weidel Apologizes because she has no solution to the Middle East conflict

Musk's question as to whether the media would make the AfD right-wing is also on the table. Weidel then explicitly thanks them before explaining that Adolf Hitler should never have been called right-wing after the war. He had nationalized companies and was therefore a communist. "We are the complete opposite."

At one point, Musk gets to the heart of his intentions. When Weidel asks him why Trump won so clearly, he says: "The American people have demanded change." He also advises the Germans to do the same: "Only the AfD can save Germany," he repeats his election recommendation.

What Musk and Weidel have in common

There is only one brief hitch after Weidel blasphemes about solar power. "I'm a big fan of solar energy," Musk counters. But then they agree that the mix is important - and that Germany should never have shut down its nuclear power plants. And that's it for differences.

Bureaucracy: bad. Taxes: too high. Education: broken. All they learn in schools and universities is "gender", says Weidel. The "woke thought virus" has also infected Germany, Musk marvels. Too little meritocracy, too many refugees and welfare. The interview partners agree when Weidel talks about the "woke left-wing socialist agenda" of others.

«There is great wisdom in forgiveness.» Elon Musk Comments that Germany was treated differently after the Second World War than after the First.

"Everyone can immigrate into the welfare system," says Weidel. "It's so easy to steal things in America," says Musk. And if things were stolen in California, the store owner would still be arrested. Weidel seems to be MAGA by other means: This transatlantic cooperation isn't over yet.