Typhoon washes up seafood Everyone collects oysters, mussels and crabs

Nicole Agostini

2.8.2024

The beach in the Chinese city of Shezhan is covered in seafood after a typhoon. The residents are delighted and rush to the beach with buckets to collect the delicacies.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Typhoon Gaemi washed up seafood on a beach near the Chinese city of Shezhan.
  • The beach was covered in oysters, mussels and crabs.
  • The residents of the town went to the beach and collected the seafood.
  • However, authorities and experts warn against eating the seafood, which could be contaminated.
After Typhoon Gaemi stopped storming, it washed masses of seafood onto a beach near the Chinese city of Shezhan.

The residents are delighted and can hardly wait to collect the delicacies. Armed with a bucket, they conquer the beach and collect as many oysters, mussels and crabs as they can.

But the authorities warn against eating the seafood that washes up on the shore. They could no longer be fresh, be contaminated or contain parasites and bacteria.

