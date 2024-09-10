The German coalition government and the CDU/CSU have discussed further measures to limit irregular migration. The CDU/CSU are not convinced by the government's proposals and have declared the talks a failure.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Germany, the CDU and CSU have broken off talks with the traffic light government on limiting irregular migration.

The CDU and CSU are not satisfied with the stricter measures that the coalition government wants to use to limit irregular immigration.

Union leader Merz accuses the government of being internally divided and unable to agree on effective measures. Show more

The coalition government of SPD, FDP and Greens and the CDU/CSU have not found a common denominator at their second migration meeting - but the government is still planning reforms.

The traffic light coalition obviously does not see itself in a position to carry out comprehensive rejections at Germany's national borders, said CDU chairman Friedrich Merz. "This means that the attempt to find a common path has failed." He said he missed leadership from Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on this issue. In turn, Ampel politicians accused the CDU/CSU of irresponsibility.

Ampel wants to clarify national responsibility for asylum seekers more quickly

According to information from government circles, Federal Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) is now also in favor of sending asylum seekers back to Germany's borders - but not directly and across the board, but with fast-track procedures on German soil and close to the border.

Her model proposal aims to bring asylum seekers who have already been registered elsewhere in Europe to the countries responsible for them more quickly in future. Among other things, it should be possible to accommodate certain refugees in detention centers near the border.

Asylum policy: Faeser in favor of rapid checks - Union dissatisfied - Gallery Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) gave a joint briefing after the talks. Image: dpa Border controls are to be extended. Image: dpa CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz has declared the talks with the coalition government on migration policy a failure. Image: dpa Thorsten Frei from the CDU/CSU entered the talks with a certain degree of skepticism. Image: dpa Asylum policy: Faeser in favor of rapid checks - Union dissatisfied - Gallery Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser (SPD), Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) and Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (Greens) gave a joint briefing after the talks. Image: dpa Border controls are to be extended. Image: dpa CDU/CSU parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz has declared the talks with the coalition government on migration policy a failure. Image: dpa Thorsten Frei from the CDU/CSU entered the talks with a certain degree of skepticism. Image: dpa

However, the proposal does not go far enough for the CDU/CSU, which is why the talks led by Thorsten Frei, Parliamentary Secretary of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group, were broken off on Tuesday afternoon. Frei criticized that the plans were not aimed at additional rejections at the German borders, but at accelerated procedures in Germany.

Federal Minister of Justice Marco Buschmann (FDP) said that detaining people near the border would be more effective than pushing them back across the green border, where it was to be expected that those pushed back would then attempt to enter the country again elsewhere.

According to the minister, the traffic light government now wants to pursue the plans without the Union.

Detention places as close to the border as possible

According to the changes planned by the traffic light government, the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bamf) is to operate the so-called Dublin procedure more quickly in future. This determines which European country is responsible for an asylum procedure. In many cases, this is the country on whose territory those seeking protection first set foot on European soil.

Meanwhile, the federal police are to check whether there are any free places of detention and, if necessary, apply to the competent court for detention so that those affected do not go into hiding. Alternatively, a fixed allocation and residence requirement should be provided if detention is not an option, according to government circles.

Greater role for the federal police

One real innovation is the planned greater role for the federal police. Until now, deportations have been the responsibility of the federal states, with the federal police only providing support in carrying them out. In future, the federal police will be responsible for removing people from Germany at the end of the planned accelerated procedure.

In addition, Germany continues to rely on close cooperation with neighboring countries, for example through joint patrols and joint police centers at the borders. Immediate refoulement at the borders beyond the current practice would massively jeopardize this cooperation, the statement continued.

Border controls will be expanded

On the day before the meeting, Federal Minister of the Interior Nancy Faeser had already ordered temporary controls at all German land borders in order to curb the number of unauthorized entries more effectively. The additional controls are to begin on September 16 and initially last for six months.

In addition to limiting irregular migration, the ministry also cited the protection of internal security against current threats from Islamist terrorism and cross-border crime as reasons for the controls that have now been ordered.

The debate about irregular migration and deportations had also intensified due to several acts of violence. In Solingen, three people were killed and eight others injured in a suspected Islamist knife attack at a town festival in August. A 26-year-old Syrian man is in custody for the crime.

dpa