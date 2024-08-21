A hornet sting ends fatally in Slovakia. (symbolic image) Patrick Pleul/dpa

A Slovakian father was working on a roof when he was stung by a hornet. The incident ends fatally.

In the Slovakian village of Snežnica, a man named Milan died after being stung by a hornet. As the news portal "Nova Cas" reports, the father of a family had climbed onto the roof of his house after work to carry out repairs when the hornet stung him in the back of the head.

Shortly afterwards, he complained of pain and asked for a cold compress. But the situation quickly worsened: Milan developed breathing problems and collapsed.

Despite immediate resuscitation attempts by his family and the emergency services, the 45-year-old could no longer be saved. "He was an extremely good person, always smiling and full of energy," recalled a neighbor.

Was an undetected allergy to blame?

An autopsy is now to clarify whether an undetected allergy to hornet venom caused Milan's death due to anaphylactic shock.

This type of shock can cause life-threatening reactions such as shortness of breath, swelling and dizziness within minutes of contact with an allergen.