In Bavaria, a farmer fell into a feed mixing plant and died. His relatives discovered him.

In the Upper Bavarian municipality of Berglern, a 68-year-old farmer fell into a feed mixing plant and died. The man, who was working alone, fell into the machine from the hayloft on Tuesday evening while filling the plant, the police headquarters of Upper Bavaria North announced in Ingolstadt on Wednesday. He was killed immediately.

Family members discovered the dead farmer. The fire department had to recover the body. Both the family members and the emergency services were supported by specially trained crisis intervention teams. The criminal investigation department in Erding took over the investigation into the course of the accident.