A reckless adventure ends fatally for two people. Police believe it was a race on the highway.

Two occupants of a Porsche have died in a serious accident on the Autobahn 44 - according to initial findings by the police in a prohibited car race.

According to the report, the driver lost control of the sports car, which cost around 200,000 euros, at high speed at the Dortmund/Unna junction in the direction of Kassel. The car shot off the road, smashed several trees due to the force of the impact and immediately burst into flames, according to Dortmund police.

"The two occupants, who have not yet been clearly identified, were burnt to death", the report states. The fire department attended to witnesses and first responders at the scene of the accident. According to "Bild", the deceased were father and son, who are said to have sped into the exit at 200 km/h.

Second car fled

The second car involved in the alleged race fled the scene. "We have information from witnesses about this car," the police added. The investigation is ongoing. Numerous traces of the accident had been sighted by the early hours of the morning, which are to be evaluated - as well as data from the on-board electronics, said a spokesperson. No further details are currently possible.

The A44 was temporarily closed in both directions while the accident was being investigated. The slip road to the A1 in the direction of Cologne was also affected. The route has since been reopened.

