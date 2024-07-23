Suddenly, a large wave crashes onto a beach near Mykonos. The cause is a ferry passing too fast and too close to the coast. In the video you can see how the tidal wave causes panic among the bathers.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you On a beach on the Greek island of Mykonos, a huge wave suddenly comes towards the bathers.

Many guests panic and take their belongings to safety.

It is said that the cause of the wave was a passing ferry.

Two people were injured during the incident on the beach. Show more

Imagine you're lying on the beach on your summer vacation and suddenly a huge wave comes at you.

That's exactly what happened on the Greek island of Mykonos these days.

A ferry captain steered his ship too close to the coast and was allegedly traveling far too fast.

He now has to answer to the police for this. Two people were injured by the large wave on the beach in question, according to local media reports.

