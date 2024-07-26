The first deaths have been recorded in Brazil. (archive picture) KEYSTONE

The world's first deaths from Oropouche fever have been recorded in Brazil. Two women have died from the viral disease transmitted by infected flies and mosquitoes, the Brazilian Ministry of Health announced on Thursday (local time).

The women from the north-east of the country were under 30 years old and had no accompanying illnesses. However, they had signs and symptoms that resembled a severe case of dengue fever.

According to the US health authority CDC, Oropouche outbreaks are currently known in parts of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Cuba and Peru. The Brazilian Ministry of Health announced that 7236 cases of Oropouche infection had been registered in the current year.

According to the CDC, the incubation period is usually four to eight days. The symptoms typically last three to six days. They are similar to those of dengue fever, including fever, muscle aches, headache, vomiting, nausea, chills and sensitivity to light. Severe cases can lead to life-threatening complications such as meningitis.

