Four Germans have been behind bars on Mallorca for more than a year. They are accused of gang rape. Now they have been released. But it's not an acquittal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four young Germans accused of gang rape have been released on bail in Mallorca.

The tourists had been in custody for more than a year.

According to the information available, the investigation is continuing. Show more

Four young Germans accused of gang rape have been released on bail after more than a year on remand in Majorca. This was reported to the German Press Agency by a reliable source in Palma. Further details and reasons for the release, which was initially reported by "Bild", were not initially disclosed.

The tourists are accused of forcing a then 18-year-old vacationer from Germany, whom one of them had met on the beach at Ballermann, to have sexual intercourse in the hotel or to have stood idly by and watched. According to the police, one of the suspects even filmed the crime on his cell phone in July 2023.

The five men, aged 21 to 23 at the time, who were taken into custody on charges of gang rape in Mallorca, are from North Rhine-Westphalia. According to the German Press Agency, they come from the Märkischer Kreis district in the Sauerland region. The Hagen public prosecutor's office responsible for the district is continuing to investigate the five, as it announced on Wednesday in response to a dpa inquiry.

One member of the German group of friends was released after a short time. He was able to credibly demonstrate that he was not involved in the alleged rape, it was said at the time.

The release of all suspects does not mean that the case has been closed. According to the information available, the investigation will continue for the time being. The suspects face prison sentences of up to twelve years in Spain if convicted.

